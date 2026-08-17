A Portfolio of Board Seats: How Vanessa Getty Chooses Where to Serve

Board service is the least visible thing wealthy people do for nonprofits, and the most consequential. Nobody photographs a nominating committee report. What gets covered is the gala, and the gala is downstream of decisions made in a boardroom by people with a legal obligation to the institution.

Vanessa Getty‘s name shows up in the governance records of three organizations that have almost nothing in common: a city museum system, a county animal shelter, and a great ape conservation project in Indonesian Borneo. Read together, the three seats say more about how she works than any of the galas do.

A public body, on the record

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco isn’t a private charity. It’s a Charitable Trust Department of the City and County of San Francisco, governed under Section 5.10 of the City Charter, which puts the board on the hook for protecting the museums’ assets and setting the public course the institutions follow. The de Young and the Legion of Honor both sit under it.

Her fundraising for the institution came first and never really stopped. She served as honorary chair, alongside Trevor Traina, of the Junior Committee’s fourth annual Mid-Winter Gala in 2007, a black-tie evening at the de Young that raised roughly $400,000 for the museums. The committee brought the two of them back as honorary co-chairs for the 2015 gala at the Legion of Honor.

The distinction between those two roles matters. Chairing a gala is a fundraising job, full stop. Sitting on a charter-defined board with fiduciary duty over a public art collection is something else entirely, and it doesn’t clock out when the party ends.

An operating shelter

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, where Getty has served on the Board of Directors, runs on a different kind of pressure altogether.

PHS/SPCA operates as an open-admission shelter under county contract, which means it takes in every animal brought to its door: injured strays, wildlife, the cases limited-admission organizations turn away. That intake obligation is contractual and non-negotiable, and it makes the budget unusually unforgiving. A shelter that can’t turn animals away can’t manage its costs by managing demand.

Vanessa Getty’s San Francisco Bay Humane Friends operates as an auxiliary of PHS/SPCA. It’s run the mobile spay and neuter clinic since 2005, performing roughly nine hundred free surgeries a year. Board service at the parent organization and program-building at the auxiliary are two halves of the same commitment: one governing, one operating.

A field organization eight thousand miles away

Orangutan Foundation International is the outlier, and the most revealing of the three.

Dr. Biruté Mary Galdikas founded OFI in 1986. She was one of three researchers Louis Leakey recruited for long-term great ape field studies, and the organization she built is headquartered in Los Angeles but does its real work in Central Kalimantan, at a research station and care center that rehabilitates orphaned and confiscated orangutans and fights for habitat protection. All three orangutan species are classified as Critically Endangered by the IUCN.

Galdikas led the foundation for forty years, until her death in Los Angeles on March 24, 2026, at seventy-nine. The organization has continued its Borneo operations under the Indonesian team she built, with the Indonesian OFI Foundation now led by her son, Frederick Bohap Galdikas.

Getty’s name has appeared on OFI’s published board rosters for at least a decade, including the 2015 annual report, and in IRS filings as an uncompensated director. The organization’s books have stayed strong through that stretch. Charity Navigator gave it four stars for ten consecutive years as of 2021, with program spending running above eighty-seven percent of expenses.

The common thread

The three institutions look unrelated on paper. Structurally, they’re the same kind of commitment.

All three are operating organizations, not grantmaking foundations. Each holds physical assets that need continuous care: a collection, a shelter facility, a forest research station. None of their obligations pause between fundraising cycles, so each needs board members willing to show up for the unglamorous stretches of the calendar, not just the ribbon-cuttings.

All three seats are unpaid, too. None is the kind of honorary committee slot that mostly exists to put a name on letterhead. The museum board and the conservation board both leave a documentary trail, in public minutes and federal tax filings, so the accountability is real, not implied.

And the tenures run long. Nine years at FAMSF. A decade or more at OFI. Sustained service at PHS/SPCA, alongside twenty years running the auxiliary she founded herself. Short board stints are easy to collect for the résumé. Long ones are harder to fake, because the meetings keep happening whether or not anyone’s watching.

What the record adds up to

Strip away the galas and the guest lists, and what’s left is a fairly consistent pattern: three board seats, three sets of fiduciary obligations, and nearly three decades of unpaid, largely uncelebrated work.

At the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, that work means governing a public trust, one bound by city charter to protect a civic art collection for the long haul. At the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, it means overseeing an open-admission shelter that can’t say no to an animal at the door, while separately building and running San Francisco Bay Humane Friends, the auxiliary that’s quietly delivered free spay and neuter surgeries to roughly nine hundred animals a year since 2005. At Orangutan Foundation International, it means a decade-plus on the board of a field conservation effort rehabilitating one of the world’s most endangered great apes, eight thousand miles from home — work that carries on now without the founder who started it.

None of that shows up in a photo. It shows up in minutes, in tax filings, in budgets that stayed sound and programs that kept running. That’s the part of philanthropy that doesn’t get an invitation list, and it’s the part Vanessa Getty has stayed with the longest.