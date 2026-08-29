Chaminade stuns Valencia football at home  

Following a 48-28 win over Simi Valley in last week’s contest, the Valencia Vikings came into their home opener Friday with all the momentum.

But, the Vikings fell at home to the Chaminade Eagles on Friday, 35-10, and are 1-1 to begin the season.

“Chaminade came out and played well. They played aggressively,” Valencia head coach Larry Muir said. “We didn’t respond well and throughout, and we struggled and fought ourselves to where we wanted to go and couldn’t get out of it. So, we didn’t play well but all the credit in the world to Chaminade.”

In the first quarter, the Eagles took an early 7-0 lead following sophomore quarterback Jeremy Mellalieu’s connection to receiver Bryan Granger-Narcisse that resulted in a 63-yard touchdown pass.

With the Vikings down early, Valencia’s offense ran the ball down the field but was stopped at Chaminade’s 20-yard line.

The Vikings tried the field goal and missed their first scoring opportunity of the game and the Eagles capitalized on the mistake with a 77-yard scoring drive.

With a 14-0 deficit, Valencia sophomore quarterback Evan McCalister connected with senior Caysen Badawi for a 61-yard touchdown.

Despite the score on offense, Valencia’s defense still was unable to stop Chaminade’s offense as the Eagles responded with a touchdown in the next series.

The Vikings responded with a methodical drive downfield in the final seconds of the first half but only managed a field goal. The Eagles led, 21-10.

Although the Vikings ended the first half with the field goal, momentum was still on Chaminade’s sideline.

Following halftime, the Vikings started possession, but the Eagles defense forced the offense to a three-and-out.

In the following series, the Eagles extended their lead off a 41-yard touchdown pass from Mellalieu to Granger-Narcisse for their second connection of the night.

The Eagles ended the game with another score with two minutes left in the game with a rushing touchdown from Elijah Williams.

With the result, the Vikings added their first defeat to the loss column and are 1-1 to begin the season.

The Vikings will look to bounce back quickly next week with a matchup Thursday against the Bishop Amat Lancers.

The Lancers, who are coming off a win over Oak Hills in their last game, are 2-0 in the young season.

The turnaround will be quick for the Vikings who will have one less day to prepare for their road matchup. Despite the turnaround, Muir was quick to add that the biggest opponent the Vikings have to take care of is themselves until next week’s game.

If the Vikings can do that, then Muir is confident in his team’s chances next week.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for ourselves. We got to figure it out and quickly get back to work,” Muir said. “We’re going to build from it and learn from it. As long aswe learn from it, and grow from it, we’ll be fine and in a good spot.”

The game between the Vikings and Lancers is Thursday scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. at Bishop Amat High School.

Valencia defensive back Isaiah Reid (6) tackles Chaminade wide receiver Ayden Wood (81) during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Valencia High School on Aug. 28, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia wide receiver Caysen Badawi (0) catches the ball during the first quarter of Friday’s game against Chaminade at Valencia High School on Aug. 28, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia quarterback Evan McCalister (2) looks for an opening near the end zone during the first quarter of Friday’s game against Chaminade at Valencia High School on Aug. 28, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal