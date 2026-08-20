COC to host 3rd annual SCV Book Festival on Sept. 12 

News release

College of the Canyons is scheduled to host the third annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors, according to a news release from the college.

The one-day event will feature literary readings by local and national authors, non-author exhibitors, and food trucks.

“We are excited to bring the Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival back for its third year and continue building on the enthusiasm we have seen from readers, authors, and community partners,” Ruth Rassool, COC liaison for the festival, said in the release. “This free event provides a unique opportunity for local authors to connect with the community while celebrating literacy, learning, and the power of storytelling. We encourage authors and organizations to join us for this exciting event.”

Local authors are invited to register for an author table of $70.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations that wish to support literacy efforts while increasing brand visibility. Sponsorship packages are available at four levels, ranging from $500 to $5,000. All sponsorship packages include exhibit space, a program feature, and digital promotion.

Funds raised by the Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival will support the college’s School of Humanities. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Campus parking will be free for the duration of the event in Lot 14.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, sponsorship opportunities, or author registration, go to tinyurl.com/58v6hd9k.