Gloria Mercado-Fortine | Heartbreaking and Devastating 

I have lived in Santa Clarita all of my life. I am a hometown girl who cares deeply about our community and about preserving the history that helps define who we are.

The fire that broke out in the early hours on Monday, Aug. 24, on Main Street in Old Town Newhall is heartbreaking and devastating. Downtown Newhall is part of my story; it is where I spent my childhood days. Now, an important piece of our history sits in rubble, leaving many small businesses and our arts and cultural district in ruins.

I am grateful to the Los Angeles County Fire Department for its incredible work containing the fire. Thankfully no one was hurt or injured.

As a member of the Old Town Newhall Association executive board, and the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society advisory board, I know that Santa Clarita will come together to support Old Town Newhall businesses and protect the arts and entertainment district.

With everyone working together we can and will build a stronger, better and safer Old Town Newhall. We need to save our businesses and preserve our history for future generations.

As a candidate for City Council, I will support incentives and access to resources to help our businesses affected by the fire get back on their feet.

Gloria Mercado-Fortine

Santa Clarita