Jack Crawford | Is Cartoonist Reading His Mind? 

Below are excerpts from an e-mail I sent Monday, Aug. 17, to friends regarding the current state of inequity in our economy.

“I’m sure there are other reasons that have led to our current situation, but I think Reaganomics’ flawed ‘trickle-down theory’ and unrestrained deregulation of policies that were designed to protect the consumer, are two leading causes. One final point on the ‘trickle-down theory.’ My observation has been that, other than water, the only two things that naturally trickle down are corruption and crap.”

Follow the link to today’s Pearls Before Swine, and you decide if it’s just a coincidence: www.gocomics.com/pearlsbeforeswine/2026/08/20.

Jack Crawford

Saugus