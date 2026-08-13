Jason Gibbs | Backpacks Packed, Library Cards Ready! 

As summer comes to a close and students begin preparing for a new school year, the Santa Clarita Public Library is ready to help make the transition easier for families throughout our community. Students entering kindergarten, heading into high school or beginning their college journey can all benefit from the library’s free resources.

Many people think of the library as just a place to check out books, but it has become so much more. Today, our library serves as a hub for education, technology, creativity and lifelong learning, providing valuable tools that help residents of all ages succeed in school and beyond.

One of the greatest advantages of having a Santa Clarita Public Library card is access to an impressive collection of free, online resources. Students can receive homework help through live, online tutoring, research assistance and academic support designed for every grade level. Whether it’s tackling a difficult math assignment, preparing for a history presentation or proofreading an essay, these resources give students the extra support they need to build confidence and achieve success.

Learning doesn’t stop in the classroom. Library cardholders also have access to Mango Languages, an interactive language learning platform featuring instruction in more than 70 languages. For students studying Spanish, residents preparing for international travel or anyone interested in learning something new, Mango makes it easy to practice at your own pace from the comfort of home.

The library also provides valuable resources for adults. Parents returning to school, recent graduates entering the workforce and professionals looking to sharpen their skills can access career development tools that include online resume assistance, interview preparation, career coaching and professional development resources. These services help ensure that learning truly becomes a lifelong journey.

Even practical, everyday projects become easier with a library card. Chilton Library, one of the library’s online databases, offers trusted automotive repair information complete with step-by-step maintenance guides, diagrams and repair instructions. It’s another example of how the library continues to provide real-world value far beyond traditional library services.

Of course, the Santa Clarita Public Library continues to offer the welcoming spaces that our residents have come to know and love. Across its three convenient branches — Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library (18601 Soledad Canyon Road), Old Town Newhall Library (24500 Main St.) and Valencia Library (23743 Valencia Blvd.) — residents can enjoy storytimes, educational workshops, arts and crafts, STEM activities, book clubs, cultural events and family programs that encourage curiosity, creativity and community connection.

These opportunities help children develop a love of reading while giving families meaningful ways to learn and spend time together.

As students settle into new routines, the library also offers quiet spaces to study, collaborate on group projects or simply focus without distraction. Reliable Wi-Fi, public computers and knowledgeable staff are available to help visitors navigate research databases, locate materials and discover new resources that fit their individual needs.

Families looking to balance academics with outdoor adventure can even check out California State Park passes using their library card, making it easier to explore our state’s incredible natural spaces while creating lasting memories together.

As we welcome another exciting school year, I encourage every resident to take advantage of everything the Santa Clarita Public Library has to offer. From helping your child prepare for their first day of school, pursuing a new career, learning a new language or simply looking for your next great read, the library is here to support you every step of the way. Best of all, these incredible resources are available for free with a Santa Clarita Public Library card.

Here’s to a successful, productive and inspiring school year for students, families and lifelong learners across Santa Clarita. To learn more about library programs and events, sign up for a free library card or explore the many resources available to residents, visit Library.SantaClarita.gov.

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].