Lois Eisenberg | A Congressional Failure

“Public service is a privilege that comes with the responsibility to govern effectively within boundaries established by our Constitution and laws.”

The above quote tells it all in how the present congressional Republicans have failed the American people in governing, because of their inadequacies in how to govern fair and square.

The American government was designed to prevent the rise of a “tyrannical leader” by implementing a checks and balances, which this present Congress has failed to do to curb Donald Trump.

This Republican Congress has given up the important role of governing as an independent branch of the government. Instead they have kowtowed to Trump in every way. In doing so, this Republican Congress has protected Trump from any real oversight or accountability.

This 119th Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill, which by all consensenses is a horrible bill that included tax cuts for the wealthiest American and cuts in funding for many assistance programs.

About 4.5 million people, including at least 1.5 million children, have lost their food assistance. The health insurance tax credit was cut for working families who have had to drop their health insurance coverage. Trump’s tariffs have left 70% of Americans with the lowest income worse off.

The 119th U.S. Congress has failed its constitutional duties through inaction, prioritizing party loyalty over conscience. By doing so they have left America vulnerable. A new Congress will hold Trump accountable. This Congress and the present administration has made America un-trustworthy, and they have treated their friends as enemies.

The American people deserve better.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia