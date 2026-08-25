Jack Teoli | Faith in the Establishment Clause 

Recently, there have been growing concerns from many on the right of the political spectrum that Muslims are set on establishing Sharia law in the United States. And this is not just an online concern. I have heard members of Congress like Andy Ogles spew some objectively hateful speech about Muslims that attempts to make them the “boogeyman.” My biggest fear is that this fabricated right-wing concern has infiltrated Santa Clarita.

Many people I know have brought these talking points up to me. One individual who I consider a friend told me, “Muslims are trying to take this country over and commit Sharia law. Just look at the Mosques they are building in Texas.”

First off, let us be clear: This mosque is being built in an already Muslim-dominant area since an impressive number of homes are being built along with schools. Keep in mind, these projects are not going to discriminate against anyone based on their religion, as reported by CBS Texas. However, the way that people on the right talk about this project is as if Texas is becoming Tehran. I would firmly disagree with this claim.

I want to assure people on the right that Sharia law is never going to be forced down their throats in the United States, but also warn the commitment to make America a Christian nation has theocratic tendencies itself.

To remind people on the right, we have the Establishment Clause in the Constitution. It assures the people of America there will never be an established religion. A plain and simple clause that is often fought through the courts about its “official meaning.” Everyone knows what it means, whether you agree or not with the statement by the Founders. However, these arguments in court are often about Christianity. Keep in mind this applies to all religions. Meaning, I encourage my peers on the right to have faith in our Constitution and that it will hold up. It is very difficult in our country to remove this clause.

Not only this, but the World Population Review reports that Muslims only make up about 1% of the population. It is nowhere close to being a sizable population in America to overwhelmingly influence policy, but Congressman Ogles would not tell you that.

Lastly, if the right is so concerned with the practice of Sharia law, maybe they should be concerned about the attempts to place Christianity into our government. If people are going to accuse Muslims of trying to force people to practice Islam, America needs to look in the mirror and recognize the theocratic efforts to implement Christianity into our everyday lives.

According to the New York Times, Texas just passed a mandated book list that includes Bible excerpts.

It does not end there. Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana have all taken action to put the Ten Commandments into every classroom.

Just because you do not want Islamic Sharia law in America does not mean Christian Sharia law is acceptable.

Jack Teoli

Newhall