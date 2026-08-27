Rick Barker | Consistency of Thought

While not always successful at it, I try my best to be as consistent as I can when viewing opposing opinions of my fellow human beings.

It would appear that many people have VERY strong reactions and opinions regarding others displaying the Confederate “battle” flag, not to be confused as it often is with the Confederate flag adopted by the 13 states making up the Confederacy during our Civil War. The “battle flag” was used by Gen. Robert E. Lee’s troops to avoid confusion during the fog of battle since the true Confederate flag was very similar to the U.S. flag at the time. Pictures of both are easily found online.

Would these same people object if someone was flying/displaying the “Union Jack” of the country we fought against and defeated here at home in both the Revolutionary War and also the War of 1812?

If not, why not?

Rick Barker

Valencia