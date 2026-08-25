Rob Kerchner | Is This a Coincidence?

Between 27% and 60% of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees have a criminal record, but liberals think that’s not high enough to justify ICE’s current deportation activities.

In fact, they think our record-low crime rates have nothing to do with such activities.

Last year the United States experienced its sharpest annual drop in violent crime since national estimations began in 1936, and yet liberals are sure criminal deportations haven’t helped.

We’ve benefitted from the largest reduction in violent crime in the history of America, and they just shrug it off.

Similarly, 95% of abortions are elective, but liberals think that’s not high enough to justify restricting abortion.

In fact, they think medical necessity for the 5% remainder requires abortion-on-demand for the whole 100%, and all the way to the moment of birth.

And liberals think abortion is not available enough, even though abortions are at record highs.

Go figure.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia