Saugus football puts on clinic in homecoming win over Sylmar 

Quarterback Zach Barnes makes freshman debut, throws four TDs in blowout win for Centurions

It was a homecoming to remember for the Saugus Centurions football team — and a freshman debut that quarterback Zach Barnes will likely never forget.

Taking his first snaps ever for Saugus, the freshman threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Centurions took down the visiting Sylmar Spartans, 49-0, on Friday at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium.

“It was great. Homecoming game, ain’t nothing better,” Barnes said. “Had a few nerves at the beginning, but then I picked it up and we were able to get the win.”

The Saugus (1-1) offense was clicking on all cylinders for the entire first half as the Centurions took a 42-0 lead into the break. Barnes finished 9-of-12 passing after watching from the sidelines as the Centurions fell on the road at Agoura last week.

Saugus head coach Jason Bornn said he was impressed with Barnes’ poise after telling the young signal-caller he would be starting under center just 10 minutes before kickoff on Friday.

“He’s a very cool customer,” Bornn said. “You know, when the bullets are flying, he’s very, very calm. He’s not a super-high energy guy.; he’s more cerebral. And he’ssuper competitive, so when things go well, you celebrate. But in the moment, he focuses in on what he needs to do and with just a level of intensity, quiet intensity, that allows him to be successful.”

Two of those touchdown passes went to senior standout Landon Lattimore, who ended his junior year with four all-time program records to his name. Lattimore finished with six catches for 157 yards. The highlight of the night — and Barnes’ favorite play in his debut — was a 53-yard bomb to set up the Centurions’ fourth score of the first half.

A lacrosse player as well for Saugus, Lattimore credited his work in that sport for helping to get him to the level he needs to be at to put up top performances each and every week. Lattimore is now up to over 260 receiving yards after just two games.

“I’m just trying to show that I’m a guy that you need to double-team, honestly,” Lattimore said. “Just a guy that you guys need to guard. I’m just trying to break my own record and have a good season.”

Senior Tre Lewis and junior Ethan Benner also grabbed touchdown catches in the first half. Bornn said the receiving corps for the Centurions can give defenses fits all season long. Saugus saw six different receivers catch at least one pass on Friday.

“We’ve got receivers all over the place,” Bornn said. “I mean, that’s one of the things that we are real happy with is just the depth that we’ve got at the skill position.”

Junior Jeremiah Caradine had a touchdown run in the first half, while senior captain Mono Ortega ran in a score in the second half. Sophomore Landon Bartl returned a punt for a touchdown in the first half.

Junior quarterback Brayden Connelly returned under center for Saugus in the second half — albeit with a running clock as the mercy rule went into effect — after playing the entire season opener against Agoura. He completed all four of his passes for 42 yards.

Bornn said he isn’t ready to commit to either quarterback at this point.

“For us, it’s two guys that are very competent, intelligent, competitive, intense players, and we just happen to be blessed with two of them that play the same position,” Bornn said. “We’re doing the best we can to manage it and give them both their opportunities … Is it possible that we might come to a point where we decide, ‘OK, we’re going to go with one over the other?’ Maybe. But we’re nowhere near that point right now. We’re not even close.”

The Saugus defense gave up just 105 total yards to Sylmar (0-1) on Friday.

“Our defense is really young,” Lattimore said, “so just watching those players step up that played on JV last year, it’s really amazing. It’s fun to watch.”

It was a bounce-back performance for the Centurions, who suffered a 33-22 loss at Agoura last week. Bornn indicated that injury troubles have hurt his team in the early going, but that he was proud of the effort on Friday.

“This was an opportunity,” Bornn said. “You know, we preached the mantra that, ‘Hey, you know, one guy’s misfortune is another guy’s opportunity.’ So there was an opportunity for a lot of guys to step in tonight and play. And they just did exceptionally well.”

The Centurions will be looking to get above .500 when they travel to Camarillo next Friday to take on the Scorpions. After that, they have a matchup on the road at Port Hueneme before the league campaign starts on Friday, Sept. 18 against Golden Valley.

“We got to get healthy,” Bornn said. “I mean, we’ve had some pretty challenging injuries the last couple weeks, before Rio Mesa scrimmage, then the scrimmage, then last week leading up to Agoura. So that’s No. 1: Just get healthy. No. 2, you know, learn and grow from the mistakes that we made tonight, because we made plenty. And three, you know, take the lessons learned from both Agoura, Rio Mesa scrimmage, and then tonight, and apply them to, Camarillo. Right now, that’s all we care about is Camarillo.”

Lattimore said “there’s definitely more” to come for the Centurions this season, who are looking to build on a CIF Southern Section Division 7 semifinal appearance last season. He spoke of the Centurions’ work ethic following the loss in the season opener.

“Just to work hard and that one loss is not going to define the rest of our season, and just to get back and come back out better,” Lattimore said.

Saugus wide receiver Landon Lattimore (17) gets tackled by Sylmar’s wide receiver Jeremy Westin (4) during the first half of Friday’s game Aug. 28, 2026 at College of the Canyons. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Saugus wide receiver Landon Lattimore (17) gets tackled by Sylmar’s wide receiver Jeremy Westin (4) during the first half of Friday’s game Aug. 28, 2026 at College of the Canyons. Katherine Quezada/The Signal