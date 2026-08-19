Suzie Perez | Reassuring Choice for District 2 

Now that filing has closed, it looks like we’re in for an interesting election for Santa Clarita City Council. District 2 is one race I’ll be watching closely, and I have to say, I feel reassured knowing Denise Lite is running.

What this city needs is someone who will actually ask hard questions and do the work. From what I’ve seen, that’s exactly the kind of leader Denise is. She seems genuinely committed to making sure residents know how and why decisions get made, not just being told after the fact. That shouldn’t be too much to expect from local government, but it sometimes feels harder to find than it should be. District 2 needs someone willing to push for that, even when it’s not the easy or popular thing to do.

I hope other District 2 residents take a close look at what Denise stands for this November. She strikes me as exactly who we need to protect this city’s future.

Suzie Perez

Santa Clarita