2-vehicle collision results in one transport, hard closures 

A driver in a Chevy Silverado was transported to a local hospital after he was involved in a traffic collision on the southbound lanes of the State Route 14 and Interstate 5 split on Wednesday morning, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The call came in around 9 a.m. that a Chevy Silverado went across lanes, down the embankment, and crashed into a Nissan 2500 on I-5, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

Vehicles were at a standstill on Sierra Highway following a two-car collision on the Newhall Pass late Wednesday morning on Nov. 4, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Burgos-Lopez said they closed the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes due to the collision for about an hour and a half but stated as of 11 a.m. that all lanes had reopened.

The man in the Chevy Silverado was transported for treatment of major injuries, Burgos-Lopez added.

There is no suspicion of a DUI, and an investigation is pending, he said.

The other driver in the Nissan 2500 was not injured and stayed on the scene, Burgos-Lopez said.