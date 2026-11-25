News release

The College of the Canyons Foundation has named business leader and philanthropist Tamara Gurney as the recipient of the 2027 Silver Spur Community Service Award, recognizing her decades of service to the Santa Clarita Valley and steadfast support of College of the Canyons, the college announced in a news release.

The 35th annual Silver Spur Celebration is scheduled to be held Friday, May 14, 2027, at the Sheraton Universal.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as the recipient of the 2027 Silver Spur Community Service Award,” Gurney said in the release. “College of the Canyons has played a vital role in creating educational opportunities and strengthening our community, and it has been a privilege to support that mission through my involvement with the foundation.”

Gurney’s relationship with the college dates back to 2007, when she joined the COC Foundation board of directors. During her tenure, she has served as board chair and first vice chair, and has contributed her expertise to the board’s finance and executive committees.

While serving on the board’s scholarship committee, Gurney devoted significant efforts to expanding scholarship opportunities and educational access for COC students, including veterans pursuing higher education and career training after military service, the release said.

“Throughout her career, she has demonstrated extraordinary leadership, a commitment to community service and a passion for expanding opportunities for others,” Silver Spur Committee Chair Dawn Abasta said in the release. “Her longstanding support of College of the Canyons, combined with her advocacy for veterans, students and economic development, has made a lasting impact on countless lives throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond.”

Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Gurney founded Mission Valley Bank, the only commercial bank headquartered in the region. She currently serves as executive chair and chief executive officer of Mission Valley Bancorp and executive chair and director of Mission Valley Bank.

Within a year of opening in 2001, the bank reached profitability and has since grown to $760.4 million in assets, serves more than 6,000 clients and operates four branches, including its newest location in Arcadia, which opened in early 2026, the release said.

After serving as president and chief executive officer of Mission Valley Bank for 25 years, Gurney transitioned to her current leadership roles in 2026. She continues to provide strategic direction and governance oversight while supporting the long-term success of Mission Valley Bancorp and Mission Valley Bank and advancing economic development and community initiatives throughout the region.

Gurney earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin School for Bank Administration in community bank management.

In addition to her work with the COC Foundation, she serves on the boards of directors for the Valley Economic Alliance, Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. and Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bank. Previously, Gurney served on the boards for the Child Care Resource Center and the SCV Boys and Girls Club.

The Silver Spur Award is the foundation’s highest honor and is presented annually in recognition of exceptional commitment and service to College of the Canyons and the broader community, the release said.

The 2027 Silver Spur celebration is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature cocktails, dinner, live music, a special Fund-A-Need, and a video tribute honoring Gurney.

Previous Silver Spur recipients include: Ed Masterson; Marlee Lauffer; Steve Corn; Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg; Bruce Fortine; U.S. Rep. Howard P. “Buck” McKeon (Ret.); Jack and Doreen Shine; Jill Mellady; The Newhall Family; Remo and Ami Belli; Barry and Pati Gump; Richard and Marian Sandnes; Diana Cusumano; Myrna and Gary Condie; Harold and Jacquie Petersen; Wayne Crawford; Rita Garasi; Tom Veloz; Charlotte and Frank Kleeman; Gary Cusumano; Jay and Joyce Rodgers; Tom Lee; Lou Garasi; Michael Berger; Roberta Veloz; Dick Luechtefeld; Robert Ormsby; LaVerne Harris; John Hoskinson; Tom Dierckman; Scott and Ruth Newhall; Elisha “Aggie” Agajanian; and Cliffie Stone.

For more information about the 2027 Silver Spur event or to become an event sponsor, contact the College of the Canyons Foundation at 661-362-3434 or email [email protected].