The L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has released updates regarding the Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project, including information on upcoming construction activity and related closures.

Metro’s contractor, OHLA-USA, is scheduled to conduct a full ramp closure of the Pico Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue southbound I-5 on-ramp loop to perform remedial pavement work. This work will include removing and replacing damaged concrete pavement to address existing pavement deficiencies and provide a smoother commute onto the freeway will conduct a full ramp closure of the Pico Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue southbound on the I-5 on-ramp loop to perform remedial pavement work. This work will include removing and replacing damaged concrete pavement to address existing pavement deficiencies and provide a smoother commute onto the freeway.

The project is scheduled to begin on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., according to a statement from Metro.

The project will last about 15 days and the ramp will be closed for the remainder of the project, according to the statement.

Pavement removal and replacement, including necessary excavation and subgrade repairs, are a part of the project, the statement said.

Drivers traveling westbound on Pico Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue will head north on The Old Road, east on McBean Parkway and onto the southbound I-5 on-ramp, according to the statement. Motorists should allow additional travel time and use alternate routes during construction.

The contractor will also begin installing permanent overhead signs throughout the project’s corridor. This will include installing overhead signs along northbound I-5 between Magic Mountain Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road, according to a separate alert sent by the project.

The project is scheduled to start roughly in January and a closure will result for about two to three nights from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the statement said.

The project is expected to enhance traffic flow and provide a smoother commute for people, the statement said.

People who are traveling northbound on I-5 should exit Magic Mountain Parkway and continue west (by making a left) on Magic Mountain Parkway. After that, they need to turn right onto The Old Road northbound and then right on eastbound Hasley Canyon Road. They can enter the roundabout to the northbound I-5 entrance ramp, according to the statement.

Construction schedules are dynamic and subject to change due to weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances, the Metro announcement said.