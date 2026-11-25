A 29-year-old Mojave woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury after a collision on State Route 14 Monday afternoon, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The woman reportedly hit a black GMC Sierra with her blue Chrysler PT Cruiser while traveling southbound south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, according to the CHP.

The driver in the PT Cruiser struck the GMC, which caused it to overturn multiple times, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for CHP Newhall.

The driver and two passengers were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to Burgos-Lopez.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation on the woman driving the PT Cruiser, according to Burgos-Lopez.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury, Burgos-Lopez said.

The woman is still in custody at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as of the publication of the story. Her bail is set at $0, meaning she cannot post bail and must be seen in front of a judge, he added.