Before the day of the hustle and bustle of local grocery stores, Santa Clarita hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Newhall Community Center for the community to partake in on Monday evening, where members of the community could come together for some good food with family and friends.

The event has been running for over 20 years, with approximately 600 people expected to arrive; the community center had over 30 registered volunteers as well as City Council members to help serve food while everyone lines up at the buffet.

Attendees lining up for food at Santa Clarita’s community Thanksgiving dinner at the Newhall Community Center, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

“Today I’m looking to chill because me and my brother, we were doing a loads of cleaning, and after today, we’re like really tired. Then my mom asked us if we wanted to go here, and we decided to go because we didn’t eat dinner because we usually eat dinner a little late,” said Luna Enriquez, one of the many community members who came to the event. “Now I think we’re happy that we came because the food here is really good. I really love the Caesar salad, the bread is also good and I love everything else.”

Attendees at Santa Clarita’s community Thanksgiving dinner at the Newhall Community Center, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

It was the first of two such events. The second was to be held Tuesday night at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The Newhall Community Center was decorated for Monday’s festive event, with fall-themed centerpieces on each table and orange tablecloths, with the help of Helmers Elementary School, which had its students make over 300 Thanksgiving-themed placemats that attendees could take home after the event.

“The community services team puts on these events to make sure that our community has experiences, embraces holidays, and has opportunities to get together with family and friends. If that opportunity isn’t afforded to them on the regular Thanksgiving Day, this is a great opportunity for families to enjoy a dinner,” said Elizabeth Arambula, the community services supervisor at the Newhall Community Center. “Sometimes people travel, and so this is their placeholder for an actual community or an actual Thanksgiving dinner versus on vacation, and so it just means a lot to us to bring the community together and offer this experience and an opportunity for people to get together for the holidays.”

The Newhall Community Center offers not only events such as these but after-school programs, camps, programs and classes. Arambula feels that these events not only help bring the community all in one place together to enjoy food and socialize, but also show how the Community Center is open to all not just for this event, but more many more to come.

Attendees sitting down at various tables at Santa Clarita’s community Thanksgiving dinner at the Newhall Community Center, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

“This is for us as much as it is for you. Enjoy yourself, have fun. I think at the very end, when my team sees it all come to fruition, they really do see from start to finish, from planning our meetings, what we’re talking about, our huddles when we’re talking about the things that could happen, what to be prepared for. I think it really just closes. It brings everything home, and it shows them we really are truly serving the community,” said Arambula. “I think, if nothing else, we’re showing them that they’re also putting back into the community. This is a team effort for all of us, and so I think that that’s really what we see. On top of the fact that so many community members walk here, we see our team members’ satisfaction at the end of the night because they realize what they just gave back to. Yeah, so it is great.”