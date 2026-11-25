A 33-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, preventing a victim from reporting, and domestic violence on Monday evening in Canyon Country, according to an email statement from Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call for service around 11 p.m. in Canyon Country and the woman and the suspect are in a dating relationship, Miller’s statement said.

The victim and the suspect were reportedly in a verbal argument that escalated. The suspect allegedly punched the victim multiple times and dragged her into his vehicle against her will, according to the statement.

He tried to take her phone away to prevent her from calling 911, and the victim managed to escape, and a bystander called 911, Miller’s statement said.

The victim was transported for treatment of her injuries, the statement said.

The suspect remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to Miller’s statement.