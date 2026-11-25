Zack El Tom has been around health care his whole life, with both of his parents serving as health care professionals. So, when the aspiring anthropology major saw the opportunity through the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club to get a firsthand look at health care through the UCLA Doctor for a Day event, he jumped at the chance.

El Tom, a member of the club, said the trip on Monday gave him the opportunity to truly get a closer look at his major choice and build those connections.

“Well, there’s like a program in our high school where it’s like a four-year program where it’s called Medical Science Academy for Valencia, and I’ve been there since freshman year,” said El Tom. “We really got to go deep into sports medicine stuff, and I’ve grown to love it so much … I always wanted to know I want to do health care.”

Thanks to the funds raised by the club’s annual auction held in June, the SCV Boys and Girls Club has the opportunity to give its members a chance to visit different colleges to explore career pathways. Having already visited USC for “Surgeon for a Day,” the club members now had the chance to to visit UCLA for “Doctor for a Day.”

As a part of the club’s leadership program, 15 teens got to visit the West Valley Medical Center, where they toured the campus and learned about different careers in the medical field. The event is part of the Boys and Girls Club workforce readiness initiatives, aiming to prepare children for the future and expose them to different career opportunities.

“It’s such a great experience. It’s very rewarding. You never know what kind of opportunities we’re going to create, or what these sort of opportunities will lead to,” said Matthew Nelson, chief executive officer of the SCV Boys and Girls Club. “You know, when you take kids out and expose them to new things, it can be the inspiration they need.”

The tour included the kids not only being able to explore the different departments that are offered at the hospital, but also witness a panel discussion providing a more personal look at whether they want to pursue this kind of major in the future.

“I have a few seniors who are going today, and this is a really big deal for them. I’ve been working with them in career exploration and college applications, and looking into all that. So this is something that can either deter them if it might be too much that they don’t want to do this, or this is exactly what I [they] want to do,” said Alex Miura, the teen director for the SCV Boys and Girls Club. “So just being able to see them make that choice is going to be huge for me because then it helps me. But I’m just so excited for them … It’s great to see them really want to go into this field, and then having that opportunity to explore it.”