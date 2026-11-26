By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump said he will meet with Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich., to discuss a “Medicare for All” bill after the senator suggested calling it “Trumpcare.”

“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” the president said without naming a date, according to the New York Post on Tuesday. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

El-Sayed, a physician, recently cited the idea of renaming the proposed health care bill after Trump in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday. Host Kristen Welker noted that Trump had said he would be willing to work with Democrats after Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections.

“My job is to make sure that we’re advancing the goal to get everybody in this country health care,” El-Sayed told the news outlet. “I ran on three things: money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for All. Now, I don’t really care what it’s called. I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed health care in this country.”

On Nov. 21, Trump shared a social media post made by El-Sayed earlier this month, where the senator-elect called on the president to guarantee “health care for every American” from birth to death. The president did not provide any commentary on the proposal.

Also in the New York Post interview, Trump said, “I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate. I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together,” he said.

The office of Vice President JD Vance, who will preside over El-Sayed’s swearing-in, said on Nov. 18 that it had contacted El-Sayed’s office to discuss setting up a meeting.

“If Abdul El-Sayed wants to work with me and the president to make people’s lives better, he’s going to find us very much a willing partner,” Vance told Fox News earlier this month.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on track to become House speaker, has announced his health care agenda, which includes lowering Medicare eligibility below age 65, adding dental, vision and hearing aid benefits, and covering children.

In the midterms, El-Sayed defeated former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., for the U.S. Senate seat. Democrats will take control of both houses of Congress in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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