Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigated a reported bomb threat at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday morning, and it was concluded that there was no evidence of an actual bomb there, according to officials with the station.

The suspect was identified as Jerry Hurley, 50, of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking logs.

There is no known motive as of the publication of this story, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

Miller said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of a felony for threatening to commit a crime involving death or great bodily injury at specific protected locations, which include hospitals, churches, schools and colleges.

The call went out at 7:09 a.m. for the threat, according to Sgt. Jonathan Elizarraraz with the station.

Elizarraraz said there was no evidence of a bomb and no threat to the community.

He added that one suspect was detained at the time of this publication.

The call ended at 9:50 a.m., Elizarraraz said.

“It was just the outpatient surgery building that was closed. The rest of the campus is open. The emergency department was open. We did ask staff on campus to stay in their offices until we knew, but now outpatient surgery is open and everything’s operating normally,” said Patrick Moody, public information officer for HMNH.

Moody added that the hospital does a drill called a code triage, in which hospital personnel and sheriff’s deputies are in communication with each other.

“We’re in communication with law enforcement, make sure everyone stays safe, and so that’s what we did,” Moody said.

Signal Staff Writer Audrey De Laura contributed to this report.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and L.A County Fire Department at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to a bomb threat at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Signal Staff/The Signal