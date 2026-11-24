The L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion to call for a local state of emergency at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, after questioning county officials over their response to last week’s trash geyser.

The trash geyser also brought forth two additional discussions: a call by the L.A. County Public Health Department to consider the landfill for a Superfund site; and a longer, broader discussion about the challenges in landfill regulation in L.A. County, which were echoed by all five supervisors.

Heeding years of calls from the community, L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger motioned for a local state of emergency, in response to the Nov. 16 eruption at the Waste Connections facility.

“Given all of the efforts to date that have not abated this ongoing incident, we must take any and all actions to leverage government authorities and resources to support our community. Therefore, I believe that it is now necessary for the county to sign a local emergency,” Barger said Tuesday during the meeting.

The hope is now that the state and then federal government will follow, with numerous callouts made during Tuesday’s meeting to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra. Barger said she was sending the letter requesting a statewide emergency to Newsom for the sake of urgency.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, who has said previously that the lack of the declaration has made certain pieces of legislative support difficult, applauded the move at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer speaks Tuesday during a discussion about Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

“This is something that I do think will make a difference, and I have sent multiple letters to the governor to do it, with many legislators, like (Assemblyman Mark Gonzalez, D-Boyle Heights), behind me, calling for action,” she said, adding that she’ll commit to fighting for it in Sacramento, where she’s often called “Chiquita Pilar” for her advocacy.

“And we know that agencies are responding robustly, but we need things like being able to take your property tax with you, being able to go to your mortgage provider and request a forbearance,” Schiavo said, mentioning two of the biggest benefits of a statewide declaration. “People who can afford have left — but people who can’t afford are stuck there, being made sick and getting cancer right next to this landfill.”

She also said a state emergency could help move the needle for a federal declaration, which would offer additional tax relief.

State Sen. Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Acton, shared a statement Tuesday after the county’s meeting that also committed to the call for an emergency declaration at the state level.

“I’m calling on Gov. Newsom to declare a state of emergency at Chiquita Canyon Landfill, and I appreciate Supervisor Barger’s leadership in calling for this important step today. This is a public health and safety crisis,” Valladares’ statement said. “Val Verde and Castaic families have breathed toxic fumes since 2022, and last week’s eruption showed it can get worse fast. The county can’t carry this alone. The state needs to step in now with long-term relocation help, and every level of government must treat this with the urgency it demands. These families have waited long enough.”

Helen Chavez, spokeswoman for Barger, said the emergency declaration does not identify specific neighborhoods in Castaic or Val Verde, but instead mentions “nearby residents and the community overall” in reference to Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

Barger said Tuesday she has resisted making the declaration for years because the county’s Office of Emergency Management “has pushed back on the need for one.” The reason given is that the declaration’s intent is to mobilize resources, but every relevant agency is already a part of an Environmental Protection Agency-run “multi-agency critical action team,” or MCAT.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, thanks Supervisor Kathryn Barger for her declaration while criticizing the response from LA County Public Health. Courtesy photo

Response challenges

However, throughout the environmental crisis, the involvement of so many agencies has been seen as creating a challenge in getting information out to the public. In numerous situations, the responsibility has been left with Chiquita Canyon Landfill to come up with appropriate mitigation.

Residents have had plenty to say about the efforts of Waste Connections, the Texas-based company that owns the landfill.

One of residents’ more imminent concerns was the response to the geyser and its byproduct, which Chiquita Canyon said Friday did not leave the landfill, despite numerous examples shared in the community that showed otherwise. The public is still awaiting testing on the debris from the Department of Toxic Substances Control, which is expected to have information back by Dec. 3.

The relocation efforts have been one of many concerns in that area. Hasley Hills and Val Verde residents have been offered relocation assistance at one of several local hotels until Dec. 4. Residents have said that Live Oak, and communities much farther away, also have been affected.

L.A. County has said all impacted residents should be relocated. But the landfill has continually contested the level of impact and eligibility of some of those residents since the incident started. L.A. County is engaged in what could be a yearslong lawsuit to try to enforce broader relocation on the landfill.

The landfill is regulated by 12 agencies through the MCAT, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, who this week has faced calls for her removal over the county’s response to Chiquita and several other disasters.

There are six state agencies working on Chiquita, including the California EPA and CalRecycle, which specifically handles waste management; five county agencies, including her own and the two that handle incident response; and the federal EPA, which has had incident oversight for Chiquita Canyon since a February 2024 unilateral order it issued.

Ferrer also said her environmental justice division needs resources to expand and be able to properly deal with situations like Chiquita going forward.

That was part of what prompted the Superfund site discussion.

That discussion appeared to irk Barger, who said she had raised that possibility two years ago and was dismissed, so she was “shocked” to hear the suggestion from Ferrer on Tuesday, with no prior coordination. Barger said federal resources could act as a funding backstop if Chiquita ever decides to walk away from its cleanup responsibilities.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell said the hodgepodge of agencies responding to Chiquita Canyon Landfill is emblematic of the problems facing nearby residents.

“No wonder the public is confused and angry,” she said, adding she represents the board on the Air Quality Management District, which just last week, prior to the geyser, recommended a fine of $480,000 for the facility. “And so, I appreciate, Dr. Ferrer, your acknowledgement that public policy hasn’t kept up with reality in terms of chemicals and how our policies haven’t kept up, because it’s kind of the realities of what far too many people are experiencing.”

Jane Williams, executive director of California Communities Against Toxics, said at Tuesday’s meeting there are 26 landfill situations like Chiquita’s throughout the state, and approximately one-third are in L.A. County.