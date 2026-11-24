By Timothy Frudd

Contributing Writer

Federal officials said on Tuesday that a controlled detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown is the only safe solution, as a stockpile of the bomb-making materials has deteriorated in recent months.

During a Tuesday press conference, acting Army Secretary Adam Telle and other federal officials detailed multiple mitigation steps implemented before the controlled detonation, including earth-filled barriers, water walls and gel blocks. The Army is also using specialized foams to try to prevent lead particles from entering the atmosphere.

“There is consensus across the experts across the country that a controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide here at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation of that substance,” Telle said.

Telle warned that an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation would be the “worst-case scenario” and that lead azide is “much more dangerous” when stored at sustained lower temperatures.

The Army is scheduled to conduct controlled detonations of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The acting Army secretary said the forecasted weather patterns for Wednesday morning were ideal for protecting public health and safety in the region with the controlled detonation plan.

Col. Aaron Teller, commander of the 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, told reporters that the military initially wanted to prevent a high-order detonation of the bomb-making material but was unable to find a “viable alternative.”

The Army’s stockpile of lead azide barrels has rapidly deteriorated over the past eight months, Teller said. He noted that officials observed a “significant accumulation of crystallized lead azide” on the exterior of the barrels, preventing the Army from moving the barrels or using a chemical neutralization agent instead of detonating the chemicals.

“There’s not a way to remediate safely for the public the removal of this lead azide beyond the controlled detonation that we have fully planned for and are prepared to safely execute with the help of our great [explosive ordnance disposal] specialists,” Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, said.

The controlled detonation of the lead azide was initially planned for Nov. 20 but was delayed due to environmental concerns and legal challenges.

A U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit panel lifted an administrative stay on Monday on the Environmental Protection Agency permit for detonating the bomb-making materials at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

Following the ruling, Telle announced in an X statement that the ruling would allow the Army to move forward with its detonation of explosive materials at the plant.

“It is the unanimous judgment of our people — the Army, Navy, EPA, ATF, FBI, DARPA, DoE, CDC, HHS, FEMA and every other agency involved — that the Army should proceed with an extensively mitigated, carefully controlled detonation, which will occur this Wednesday morning, as previously scheduled, based on forecast wind conditions,” he wrote.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had ordered the Army not to move forward with the planned detonation until the courts approved it, and incoming Iowa Gov. Rob Sand agreed with the decision.

Sand said Monday that the administration should make a decision “based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks.”