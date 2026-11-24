By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

Traveling for Thanksgiving could be snarled for millions of Americans due to the threat posed by storms, including one forecast to hit much of the East Coast on the holiday.

In a statement on its website, the National Weather Service said a coastal storm off the southeastern United States will move north over the East Coast during Thanksgiving and will bring “coastal flooding, powerful winds and heavy rainfall.”

The NWS said in a bulletin that the storm system will end up along the southeastern coast by Wednesday evening, leading to coastal flooding on Wednesday and Thursday due to onshore winds, high surf and high tides.

“Soaking rains are expected from the southeast northward through southern New England by Thanksgiving,” the weather service said, adding that rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches are forecast around the Mid-Atlantic states as well as North and South Carolina.

In southern New England, 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible, according to the agency.

Winds could also cause power outages and damage to trees, the NWS said, as gusts of more than 50 mph cross much of the East Coast.

Coastal residents and Americans who are traveling on the East Coast over the Thanksgiving holidays should “prepare for coastal flooding, strong winds and possible power outages,” the weather agency said.

Joe Wegman, a meteorologist with the NWS’ Weather Prediction Center, said heavy rain and high winds are expected to start on Wednesday night along the coast of the Carolinas, hit the New York City area on Thanksgiving Day, and reach Maine by Friday.

The weather service said it expected the rain in New York City to hold off until after Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ends, but the wind could be an issue.

Aside from the East Coast, storm systems are also expected to affect California and other West Coast states throughout the week, the NWS said. Moderate to major coastal flooding is anticipated for the Golden State, it said.

“Across the United States, certainly check with your local airports and airlines for any possible delays,” Wegman said. “I think weather won’t be a significant factor except on Thanksgiving Day itself, and if there are any lingering impacts into Friday morning perhaps from delays that happen on Thanksgiving Day.”

Thanksgiving travel could also be impacted by outages or other service disruptions. In recent days, both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines were hit by disruptions, causing delays and cancelations, while the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop more than a week ago that lasted several hours due to a system outage.

According to the American Automobile Association, in a report issued earlier in November, around 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 or around the Thanksgiving holiday. That is slightly below, by 0.1% or 121,000 fewer travelers, last year’s domestic travel during the holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.