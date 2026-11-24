By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

Iran will use all available tools to confront the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Iranian vessels attempting to break through would be sunk.

Speaking at his weekly news conference in Tehran, Baghaei said on Monday that Iran’s highest authorities had approved a combination of political, diplomatic, and defensive measures to counter the blockade.

“We certainly will not tolerate it, and we will use all our tools to counter America’s aggressions,” Baghaei said, according to a transcript published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The United States imposed the blockade on Iran-related oil exports on April 13 but lifted it in June after Washington and Tehran reached a draft memorandum of understanding that charted a path toward a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

The U.S. military reimposed the blockade on July 14 after the memorandum collapsed, with visible Iranian crude exports falling to near zero in recent months.

Baghaei said at Monday’s press briefing that the blockade violates the U.N. Charter’s prohibition on the use of force and “constitutes a military assault and military aggression against Iran.”

“In such circumstances, Iran is entitled under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter to use any means to defend itself,” he said.

Baghaei added that Iran would “certainly” proceed with operational measures in response to the blockade, though he did not offer specifics.

Asked about reports that Iranian oil tankers may try to run the blockade, Baghaei dismissed this as media speculation, according to state-run media Mehr.

Trump’s Warning

The remarks from Tehran follow Trump’s Sunday warning that Iranian forces trying to challenge the U.S. blockade would face certain destruction.

“I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy,” Trump said regarding the possibility of Iranian forces testing the blockade, in an interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst.

The president also said he is inclined to order further military strikes against Iran after the new year if the two countries fail to reach an agreement. He accused Iranian negotiators of stalling, calling them “professional tap dancers.”

“They’re more aggressive now than before the election,” Trump also noted.

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump said that Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the past week than at any time in the past year.

“Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage,” Trump wrote, adding, “In the end, America will win!”

Asked about Trump’s latest warning that he’s considering resuming strikes against Iran, Baghaei said Tehran would not abandon its position in response to U.S. threats.

“These threats will make us more determined, more united, and more of one heart” in confronting the United States and its allies, he said at Monday’s briefing, according to a separate Foreign Ministry transcript.

Trump has repeatedly warned the United States would resume attacks on Iran if it does not agree to a diplomatic resolution, with U.S. forces continuing to amass in the region as the standoff continues.

The Iranian regime, meanwhile, continues to claim it controls passage through the Strait of Hormuz and will reopen the waterway only when Washington meets its conditions, including halting hostilities, lifting the blockade and providing sanctions relief.

Protesters Killed

Trump also mentioned in his post that the Islamic regime had killed 81,000 protesters as of Sunday.

Iranian officials and human rights groups have cited different tallies.

In mid-September, Iran Human Rights, which is based in Norway with members both inside and outside Iran, said that at least 4,200 people were killed in the deadly crackdown, noting that this is higher than the regime’s own death toll of 3,117.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency said at the beginning of September that at least 7,068 people were confirmed killed by the Iranian regime in response to the protests, with nearly 54,000 detained.

However, human rights groups have noted significant challenges in compiling accurate death tolls.

“Given severe communication blackouts and restrictions, security pressures on families, the difficulty of accessing medical and judicial records and the atmosphere of repression following the protests, this report does not claim to present a final count of those killed,” Iran Human Rights said in a statement accompanying the release of its report.

The group added that the published list of victims should be considered a “minimum” number, and later warned that the Iranian regime may be preparing an escalation in executions ahead of the first anniversary of the January protests.

“The true scale of the protest massacres will likely only come to light after the Islamic Republic and through an independent fact-finding mission,” Iran Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam stated in the report. “However, even this minimum figure, alongside the testimonies and evidence we have gathered, indicates that the people of Iran faced a planned and coordinated crackdown of unprecedented magnitude in contemporary Iranian history.”