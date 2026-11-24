By Savannah Hulsey Pointer

Contributing Writer

Attorney General Todd Blanche announced a surge in the Department of Justice’s effort to combat criminal scam networks and online fraud.

At a Tuesday press conference in Washington, Blanche described “the largest anti-scam enforcement surge in history,” which has recovered more than $8 billion in intended losses for victims.

Blanche said that since President Donald Trump signed the executive order titled “Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens” in March, the DOJ has taken more aggressive action to protect Americans.

“This protection has included filing over 400 cases in 85 federal districts with over 800 defendants who have been charged, extradited, pleaded guilty, and some of them sentenced. We have recovered over $8 billion in intended loss to victims,” the attorney general said.

In the past two weeks, the DOJ has coordinated with Mexico to deport a “list broker” who knowingly sold the names of elderly individuals to international fraud schemes.

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, the agency’s Operation Blackout has seized nearly $17 billion in illicit funds and disrupted or dismantled 29 scam compounds across four continents.

“Through Operation Level Up, we have prevented nearly $700 million in potential victim losses, covering 11,000 possible victims,” Patel said.

According to the director, more than three-quarters of those individuals “didn’t even know they were being scammed.”

“FBI’s Operation Blackout is going to continue to be our offensive and defensive operation, where we go out and annihilate and destroy scam centers and these criminal syndicate actors that operate around the world,” Patel said.

“We will leave them no sanctuary. We will give them no quarter.”

The FBI, along with law enforcement partners, has seized more than 14,000 digital devices connected to international scam organizations, and charged hundreds with perpetrating those crimes.

They’ve also helped free more than 2,200 trafficking victims who were forced to engage in fraudulent activities targeting Americans.

“The United States government and President Trump [do] not tolerate organized theft perpetrated against the American people,” Blanche said.

“No matter where these criminals are in the world, we will find them and hold them accountable,” he said, adding that it is “essential that the American people are vigilant in protecting themselves against these scams.”

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division spoke to his department’s anti-scam surge, noting that they work with child exploitation prosecutors and agents to identify instances of financially motivated sextortion to protect America’s youth.

Duva stressed how important it is to talk with those most vulnerable about possible scams.

“A lot of us who are middle-aged, we have parents, we have kids. Take time to talk to both of them about these situations,” Duva said.

“If you don’t know who’s calling, tell them to hang up. … There are instances where 16- to 17-year-old boys have committed suicide two or three hours after being initially contacted.”

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould for the Northern District of Texas clarified that Americans can avoid many scams centered on impersonating public officials by knowing what legitimate law enforcement would ask.

“We have to reiterate it more and more. Courts do not demand payment by cryptocurrency to avoid arrest. Law enforcement agencies do not direct citizens to Bitcoin kiosks,” Raybould said.

“My office, my fellow U.S. attorneys’ offices, do not require immediate payment over the phone to resolve a warrant issue. We will not do that. If someone contacts you with those demands, it is a scam. Hang up.”

He went on to say that the key is to “slow down and verify independently. A few moments of caution can save your life savings.”