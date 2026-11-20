By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

A federal judge permanently blocked California from enforcing multiple state laws that regulate federal law enforcement agencies and officers, giving the Department of Justice a win.

State laws restricted federal agents, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, from wearing identity-concealing face coverings, and required visible identification, a requirement the DOJ challenged last year.

In a two-page ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder wrote that California Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and their successors and subordinates “are enjoined from enforcing” the laws against federal agents and agencies.

The laws, the No Secret Police Act and No Vigilantes Act, were signed as the Trump administration launched operations in California targeting illegal immigrants starting last year, prompting a lawsuit from the DOJ in November 2025.

DOJ attorneys argued that the laws unlawfully interfered with federal operations because they would allow people to identify federal agents performing their duties.

The state laws had threatened the federal officers’ safety in the midst of doxxing, violence and harassment, the DOJ said. It also restricts the officers from taking measures to protect themselves and even their families.

“Today’s permanent injunction confirms a basic constitutional principle: states do not have the authority to regulate the federal government or dictate how federal law enforcement officers perform their official duties,” Associate Attorney General Stanley E Woodward Jr. said in a statement hailing the judge’s order.

“The Constitution does not permit states to interfere with federal operations or place federal officers and their families at risk. This injunction ensures that federal law enforcement officers can continue carrying out their important missions without unlawful state interference.”

Acting Assistant Attorney General Jonathan D. Guynn said in a statement that it’s only the federal government that can “decide what equipment federal officers may use and what measures they may take to protect themselves while performing their official duties.”

The California law that barred federal officials from wearing masks, the first of its kind in the United States, was signed amid President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles during protests over immigration enforcement operations last year.

Officials in California said the federal agents, by not identifying who they were, were terrorizing residents or evading responsibility for their activities during immigration-related raids.

“It’s problematic when Californians can’t tell the difference between a law enforcement officer who is charged with protecting them and a criminal who is attempting to cause them harm,” Bonta said last year.

Newsom said last year that the federal government’s activities “across this city, our state, and nation are terrifying,” alleging that “unmarked cars, people in masks” are “literally disappearing” people.

“No due process, no rights in a democracy where we have rights,” he said.

Earlier this year, a panel of the San Francisco-based U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a preliminary-injunction ruling that a section of the No Vigilantes Act violated the Constitution’s supremacy clause, which bars states and local jurisdictions from regulating the federal government’s activities.

Reuters contributed to this report.