The arrest of a man in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Friday escalated following a standoff involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and local protesters, culminating in a car window being shattered and at least two protesters being pepper sprayed while trying to disrupt the arrest.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was not coordinating with federal agents, who were there conducting their own operation independent of sheriff’s personnel, according to Sgt. Jerome Gage.

It was unclear at the scene who was being arrested by the agents, or what charges the person has faced or will face. Public affairs officers from the Los Angeles office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement have not yet responded to a request for comment Friday regarding the arrest.

Federal agents present during the operation gave no comment.

The activity, which occurred in the station’s parking lot on Golden Valley Road, began at 8:30 a.m., according to Gage.

Protesters standing watch for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attempt to stop an arrest of a man leading to an altercation on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Castaic resident Dan Chapman said he spotted unmarked vehicles occupied by federal agents in the local station parking lot as early as 6:50 a.m. Friday. Chapman is a volunteer with Valley Defensa, which is comprised of people who monitor immigration enforcement activity and organize protests against ICE.

Chapman said he witnessed federal agents attempt to take one person into custody from the sheriff’s station gate where people are released after detainment.

“ICE was at the gate, waiting for them to come out, and then they didn’t come out. They’re still inside,” he said at the time.

About a dozen protesters gathered once word spread about a possible ICE presence at the station.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents extract a man from a vehicle leading to an altercation among protesters on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“They want to come and help out,” Chapman said. “There’s a lot of talk about reforming ICE or getting them to take their masks off, but there’s nothing short of abolishment that is going to change this situation.”

Chapman noted that local sheriff’s station officials may not be happy with the protesters’ presence but “this is what’s going to happen every time ICE comes here,” he said.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a confrontation between federal agents and protesters escalated outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Federal agents instructed the occupants of a white vehicle attempting to exit the parking lot to lower their windows and identify themselves as protesters shouted and recorded the interaction.

After the occupants did not comply with the instructions, federal agents broke the rear driver’s side window of the vehicle, removed a man and took him into custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrest a man after they extract him from a vehicle following an altercation on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

At least two people, including Chapman, were pepper sprayed during the confrontation.

The incident comes after two others were taken into custody on Nov. 5 following their release from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

After the Nov. 5 incident, Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, stated in an email that the operations in the station’s parking lot did not violate L.A. County’s “Sensitive Locations Policy,” which the county Board of Supervisors approved in November 2025.

“ICE agents did NOT notify the station prior to the arrests. It appears that they used the public parking lot in front of the station (emphasis hers). The arrests occurred after the individuals had been released from custody and outside any Sheriff’s Department facility. Station personnel did NOT notify ICE of their impending release and did NOT coordinate any transfer of the individuals into ICE custody,” Nishida wrote in an email after the Nov. 5 incident.

She reiterated those statements on Friday.

To read about the two previous ICE detainments, go to signalscv.com/2026/11/two-detained-by-ice-outside-scv-sheriffs-station.

Video by Katherine Quezada/ The Signal