An L.A. County Superior Court judge sentenced a North Hollywood man, accused of assault and then hit-and-run outside of a Newhall restaurant, to diversion last week, according to court records.

The L.A. County Public Defender requested Aric Kalisi be considered for pretrial mental health diversion, which Judge David Stuart granted Nov. 13, according to the minute order for Department I in the San Fernando Courthouse.

The District Attorney’s Office charged Kalisi with felony assault and felony hit and run causing injury.

At Kalisi’s hearing earlier this month, Stuart ruled “that the defendant is eligible and suitable for mental health diversion,” per court records. That term is to continue for two years, under a number of conditions for Kalisi.

He is to: participate in the L.A. LGBT Center program; attend weekly therapy sessions; attend psychiatric appointments, as necessary; take all medications as prescribed by an authorized treatment provider; make restitution, to be determined later; stay at least 100 yards away from the victim. He must also attend an Alcoholics Anonymous program two times a week and complete a 52-week anger management course.

If Kalisi completes all of the terms, he is eligible for a dismissal hearing on Nov. 13, 2028.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station handled the investigation into the initial assault, which happened inside Las Originales on Newhall Avenue on Oct. 18, 2025. The suspect knew the victim through his fiancé, and the argument erupted when the bill came at dinner time, according to the initial records from the station’s investigation.

“The victim said the arrestee became upset because he was paying more than the victim,” according to the search warrant’s accompanying affidavit. “The arrestee pushed the victim and proceeded to throw a margarita glass at the victim, hitting him in the face, which caused a laceration.”

Kalisi then left the restaurant on foot, according to detectives, and the argument continued into the parking lot when the victim caught up to the suspect.

Investigators reported seeing footage from a business owner’s nearby security camera that corroborated the victim’s initial story, that he was hit by Kalisi’s vehicle while leaving, according to the detective’s affidavit.

Court records indicated that in October, prior to the agreement being made, Stuart and attorneys from both sides watched a video of the incident in Stuart’s chambers. He also read and considered a letter from the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which was dated Oct. 22.