City announces winner of transit TAP Cart Art Contest 

News release

Santa Clarita Transit, in collaboration with Santa Clarita Arts, announced that David Foglesong is the winner of the 35th Anniversary TAP Card Art Contest.

His design, titled “A Valley in Motion,” reflects this year’s theme, “35 Years of Moving Santa Clarita Transit,” and celebrates the impact of Santa Clarita Transit and the role it plays in connecting the community, said a news release from the city.

“My artwork celebrates 35 years of Santa Clarita Transit by turning the milestone itself into a vehicle of movement,” Foglesong said in the release. “The number 35 becomes a bold, bus-like form traveling through a stylized Santa Clarita landscape, connecting hills, neighborhoods, roads and local landmarks. The bright colors, motion lines and 1991-2026 dates honor the past, present and future of transit’s role in moving people through our city and bringing the community together.”

Foglesong’s design was selected from 37 submissions and will appear on 1,000 limited-edition commemorative TAP cards produced in partnership with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which administers both the TAP system and the Commemorative TAP Card Program. Cards will be distributed for free at select Santa Clarita Transit-related events throughout the coming year.

“In addition to Foglesong’s winning design, Santa Clarita Transit is proud to recognize the talented artists whose designs earned second place, third place and honorable mentions,” the release said.

To view those designs and learn more, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com/TAP.