Kovacic to headline SCAA meeting Monday 

News release

Oil painter and plein air artist Chuck Kovacic is scheduled to be the featured guest Monday at the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s monthly meeting.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Newhall Library Community Room, 24500 Main St., Old Town Newhall.

Kovacic hold’s a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the Cleveland Institute of Art. As an art director for several northern Ohio advertising agencies, he collaborated upon print campaigns for Owens Corning, Ford, National City Bank and detailed urban revitalization programs for numerous Midwest communities as part of the “Main Street” program for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said a news release from the SCAA.

He relocated to Southern California, where he employed his artistic skills as a restoration expert focusing upon items associated with pre-1940 merchandising, breweriana and distillery-related antiques, the release said. His clients include serious collectors of the genre as well as prominent auction houses.

Although he had pursued painting as his minor while at the institute, it was only recently that he resumed painting. His landscapes are rendered in the traditional plein-air style and investigate changes of shape and color. He has received invitations to paint in China, Switzerland, Scotland and the south of France as part of that journey. Southern California, the Southwest and Ohio offer additional diversity.

Kovacic is an “honor court member” of the Mid Valley Art League, the American Impressionist Society and The Oil Painters of America as well as a “signature member” of the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association. As a “signature member” of the California Art Club, in 2016, he received the “William and Julia Wendt Award” and in 2018, the CAC “Special Recognition Award.”

He regularly exhibits at the CAC Gold Medal Show, at the Old Mill Gallery in San Marino, American Legacy Fine Arts in Pasadena, and Hudson Fine Arts in Hudson, Ohio.