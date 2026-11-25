Two men charged with murder in the death of a Newhall man outside of Valencia Liquor on June 17, 2024, were denied any further continuances Friday and ordered back for the start of their trial next month.

Nearly two years after 31-year-old Fernando Edgar Bernabe was killed outside the local convenience store, Omar Garcia Ramirez and Jose Corona Duarte were ordered to stand trial for murder, following their preliminary hearing in March.

Both were charged with murder, with prosecutors pointing to Garcia Ramirez as the triggerman during the incident.

Both men pleaded not guilty at their subsequent arraignment.

Corona Duarte’s attorney, Ambrosio Eduardo Rodriguez, was unsuccessful in his attempt last week at a motion that would have delayed the trial.

Judge Michael Terrell “did not find good cause” to delay the hearing, according to the minute order for Department D at the San Fernando Courthouse.

A readiness hearing was set for Monday, with the trial scheduled to start by Dec. 3.

Garcia Ramirez is represented by Christopher Darden, a former L.A. County prosecutor who was on the team that unsuccessfully tried O.J. Simpson for murder in 1994. He appeared by video at last week’s hearing and was not listed as a party to the motion, per the minute order.

Both suspects face the potential sentence of life in prison for the murder of Bernabe.

Judge David Stuart held both men to answer to the charges, following the presentation of surveillance footage, and testimony from an employee of the liquor store and the Homicide Bureau detective who investigated the allegations.

The detective testified about the conversation he had with the hysterical brother of the victim, who received a call from Bernabe shortly before he was declared dead in the store’s parking lot, according to a transcript from the March 18 preliminary hearing in San Fernando.

A detective early on speculated as to a possible gang-related motive, due to the affiliation of Garcia Ramirez, who went by the gang moniker “Daffy,” according to detectives’ statements.

Family members indicated Bernabe was not affiliated with organized crime and he had no criminal record.

The prosecution stated he was confronted by the men outside the store, and Garcia Ramirez ended the fight by shooting Bernabe.

Rodriguez previously argued that his client should not have been charged with murder in the incident, as he did not fire the gun, and his “physical assault on the victim,” was an obvious indication that Corona Duarte did not intend to kill Bernabe.

“If the plan was to kill him, then the killing would have happened immediately,” Rodriguez argued at the preliminary hearing.

Both suspects are being held without bail on the murder charge at Men’s Central Jail in Downtown Los Angeles.