By Jackson Richman

Contriubuting Writer

President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, on Tuesday, sparing them the slaughterhouse ahead of Thanksgiving.

The ceremony was in accordance with the annual White House tradition of pardoning a turkey shortly before Thanksgiving. While Trump pardoned Freedom, the other turkey, Feathers, appeared to be hiding in the bushes on the White House property, according to the president.

Freedom and Feathers were raised on a farm in West Virginia by Scott and Becky Rightsell.

Ahead of the ceremony, Freedom and Feathers stayed at the Willard Hotel, near the White House, according to Trump. Before pardoning the turkeys, Trump said next year’s ceremony will be held in the White House ballroom, which is under construction.

“Today we continue what has become a cherished presidential tradition,” Trump said in his speech before pardoning the turkeys. “In a few moments, under the immense powers vested in me by the Constitution of the United States of America, I will grant a full, absolute, and unconditional pardon, meaning they will live forever.”

In saying the names of the turkeys, Trump said that those were “good” names, but that he has “heard better.”

“It’s a little out there,” he said.

The president said Freedom and Feathers, whose names were chosen by voters in a poll, weigh a combined 82 pounds.

Following the pardon ceremony, the turkeys will travel to Texas to live at the Texas A&M’s poultry science center, “where instead of becoming a Thanksgiving feast, they will cheer on as the Aggies win games, game after game after game,” Trump said.

The president touted the progress made under his administration, such as rebuilding the military and getting egg prices down.

“We have $22.2 trillion being invested in factories and car plants and SI, superintelligence, the data centers, and everything else. We have more being built under construction today than at any time in the history of our country,” Trump said.

SI is the term the Trump administration uses for artificial intelligence.

Thanksgiving was proclaimed a national holiday by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.

The White House hosted its first turkey-related event in 1947 under President Harry Truman, who was presented with the National Thanksgiving Turkey. He did not mention a pardon.

The White House tradition of pardoning turkeys began under President George H.W. Bush in 1989. His predecessor, President Ronald Reagan, saved numerous turkeys during his eight-year presidency and was the first to use the word “pardon” in 1987.

In 2025, Trump pardoned two turkeys, Gobble and Waddle.

Travis Gillmore contributed to this report.