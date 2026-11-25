A Valencia woman’s employment lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department and the city of L.A. is now expected to have a trial date set next month, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

Anna Lamas, an LAPD officer, has alleged in her 2023 lawsuit that she reported illegal behavior by her ex-husband, who, at the time, was also an LAPD officer — the unlawful distribution of sexually intimate photographs and videos of her without her consent online to unknown persons in a social media chat and to four other LAPD police officers.

The city retaliated against her for complaining about her husband’s conduct, according to her lawsuit, leaving her to face harassment anonymously and from LAPD officers she knew, creating a hostile work environment. The city also failed to prevent the above retaliation and harassment Lamas claimed, the lawsuit alleges.

“The city denies Ms. Lamas’ allegations of retaliation and harassment and contends that all its actions in this case were lawful, legitimate business decisions unrelated in any way to Ms. Lamas’ reporting of her ex-husband’s conduct,” according to the city’s statement of case. “The city further denies that Ms. Lamas suffered any damages as a result.”

Brady Lamas, the ex-husband in the lawsuit, was convicted at the Santa Clarita Courthouse of a misdemeanor count of violating the state’s revenge-porn law. He was stripped of his officer certification as a result.

The witness list includes: LAPD Deputy Chief Billy Brockway, who could be asked about policies and procedures; a number of experts related to policing practices; Lillian Carranza, an LAPD captain, expected to be called as a “‘me-too’ pattern witness,” as she was subjected to “image-based sexual harassment”; Lamas’ direct supervisor; LAPD Internal Affairs investigators; and the four officers accused of receiving images from Brady Lamas — Jason Duplantis, Adam Kownacki, Gregory McNamee and Carlos Moreno; Deputy Wendy Solares, who investigated Brady Lamas’ crime; and witnesses to other alleged incidents of harassment, according to the 14-page list filed in the case’s record.

Also ahead of a Dec. 1 hearing expected to set trial dates, counsel in the case agreed upon a jury questionnaire and a witness list, which also provided an overview of the evidence expected to be presented in the 10-day trial.

By asking the questions ahead of time, the court hopes it’s “substantially shortening” the jury-selection process.

The questions cover prospective jurors about their education level, occupation, marital status, management experience, any public safety experience, jury experience, military experience, lawsuit experience, LAPD experience, hobbies and firearms training.

There’s also a section labeled “questions about law enforcement,” with questions like, “Would you tend to give the testimony of a police officer more weight, less weight, or the same weight as the testimony of any other witness, simply because he or she is a police officer? Please explain your answer.”

There’s also a question that asks the prospective jurors if they recognize any of the names expected to be involved in the presentation of the case.

Earlier this month, Judge Virginia Keeny, following a motion by city of L.A. lawyers, granted the city’s request and quashed five deposition subpoenas seeking to question “persons most knowledgeable of: the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; the LASD Records and Identification Bureau; the Altadena Sheriff’s Station; the LASD Civil Management Bureau; and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.”