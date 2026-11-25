A local nonprofit organization was recognized by William S. Hart Union High School District trustees with the One Hart award, for the group’s philanthropic work helping people of all ages across the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Assistance League of Santa Clarita, a 100% volunteer organization that supports seniors and children, including foster youth, with clothing, vision care, literacy and scholarships was recognized by trustees Erin Wilson and Cherise Moore, during last week’s regular board meeting.

Wilson noted she wanted to recognize the organization for its Operation School Bell initiative, which allows families in need to shop for brand new clothing and shoes in privacy without the stigma they might feel in public.

“I was invited to see it and was absolutely blown away. There had to be over 60 Assistance League volunteers that rotate to make this program happen,” Wilson said. They were recognized for exemplifying the district’s core value of caring.

Moore also took time to acknowledge the organization for its work, and how it can help students, and noted it makes a difference.

“There’s this thing called peer pressure that we all went through, and it matters to teens, to young people, their image and you help make a difference,” Moore said.

Photo courtesy of Erin Wilson.