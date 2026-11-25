By Andrew Moran

Contributing Writer

The United States is planning to impose a new round of tariffs on China and 13 other trading partners.

Months after the White House launched a Section 301 investigation into the trade practices of several countries, the administration unveiled a fresh slate of import duties to address what it views as unfair trade policies.

China faces the steepest tariffs, with rates potentially reaching 40%, followed by Vietnam at up to 35%.

Other major trading partners, including the European Union, Japan and India, will be subject to tariffs ranging from 15% to 35%.

The new levies will not stack on top of current tariffs, except for China. Additionally, the overall rates would not exceed levels already agreed to in bilateral framework deals.

These tariff rate proposals aim to solve the problem of global excess capacity, says U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

“We have a very consumption-driven economy, and we should be producing more of that here in the United States,” Greer told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday. “But it makes it really hard when these other countries are producing or creating capacity that are not really justified by the economics of the situation.”

The targeted tariffs will apply to a subset of goods from a given country at a tariff rate that maintains agreements the United States has made with them.

“When it all nets out, it really will just top up a few percentage points,” the trade ambassador added.

The measures will be enacted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which grants Washington the authority to respond to foreign trade practices deemed discriminatory, unreasonable, or harmful to U.S. commerce.

The other countries are Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Determinations regarding Mexico and Norway have not been made yet.

“We continue to have conversations with our Mexican counterparts about how we can control the trade surplus going into Mexico. We do think there’s a challenge with excess capacity there as well,” Greer told CNBC.

Last year’s goods deficit with Mexico was $197 billion, a 16.9% increase from the previous year.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is seeking public comment on the tariffs until Jan. 5, 2027. Officials will also hold a hearing on Jan. 25 about the proposed actions in the Section 301 investigations.

Beijing pushed back against the new tariffs. Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a Wednesday news briefing that industrial overcapacity “does not really exist and should not be used as a pretext for political manipulation.”

Brazil Actions

In a separate notice issued on Wednesday, the USTR proposed changes to a July 2026 Section 301 action targeting Brazil, citing stalled trade negotiations and retaliatory legal measures taken by the South American country.

Under the proposal, Washington would remove an existing exemption for Brazilian finished aircraft — the country’s fourth-largest export to the United States — and subject those products to a 10% tariff.

Greer also recommended raising duties on imports of raw and refined sugar that exceed quota limits on a nondiscriminatory basis, a move aimed at preventing Brazilian suppliers from redirecting exports into sugar markets traditionally served by third countries.

“After over a year of talking, Brazil has made no meaningful progress toward addressing the harmful trade practices that undercut the competitiveness of American farmers, workers, innovators and businesses,” Greer said in a statement.

“As before, the United States remains open to continuing negotiations with Brazil to bring about long-needed changes to the problems identified in this investigation.”

Market Reaction

U.S. stocks pulled back for the second straight session on Wednesday after they staged a fierce comeback to kick off the holiday-shortened trading week.

Markets had responded to reports that the administration was considering a new suite of tariffs. They added to their losses following the announcement, with the leading benchmark averages deep in the red.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average erased about 900 points, or around 1.8%. The broad-market S&P 500 fell roughly 200 points, or nearly 3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also declined approximately 900 points, or almost 4%.

“It’s possible that the new tariffs which were just announced could create significant pressure on the stock market,” Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management, said in an emailed statement.

“At this point, between the AI angst and the newly announced tariffs, it doesn’t look like the Santa Claus rally is in store for us this year.”

Investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets, including U.S. Treasury bonds and the greenback.

Treasury yields were mostly in the red, with the benchmark 10-year falling below 4.9%. The 30-year also tumbled to around 5.24%.

The U.S. Dollar Index — a measure of the greenback against a weighted basket of currencies — posted a modest gain of around 0.1% to nearly 104. The index is up nearly 6% this year.