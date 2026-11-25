By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

The U.S. Army on Wednesday set off bomb-making chemicals at an Iowa facility.

Approximately 68 drums of lead azide, totaling nearly 5 tons, were detonated at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown in southeast Iowa.

“Early reports from Iowa are that the Army’s mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations,” President Donald Trump said on Truth Social shortly after the detonations.

Adam Telle, the Army’s acting secretary, said in a statement that the operation “was a huge success” and eliminated the threat of spontaneous detonation.

Lead dust was expected to be expelled southwest, potentially into Missouri, according to modeling maps released by the Army prior to the detonations.

Telle said that initial readings from Environmental Protection Agency sensors were zero.

“Initial analysis shared with us by federal partners and Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management indicates that the mitigation measures appear to have been successful and the explosion was well-contained,” Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a disaster emergency ahead of the detonations and said Iowa officials were working with federal and local partners to ensure communities have the resources and information they need before, during and after the operation.

Some residents evacuated the area rather than risk exposure to dust from the exploded lead azide. Others remained indoors with doors and windows closed.

Residents who live within 20 miles who did not evacuate should continue to shelter in place until officials clear them to leave, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

Lead exposure has been linked to brain damage, behavioral problems and other issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says on its website that even low levels of lead in the blood have been linked to negative impacts on the health of children.

Military personnel had put into place a water wall and other barriers to try to absorb the impact of the blast and particulate matter it set off.

The nation’s stockpile of lead azide, historically used as explosives, was moved to the plant around 2009, according to Rob Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Leaving the lead azide at the plant was not an option because it can detonate spontaneously, officials told reporters at a briefing in Iowa on Tuesday. Crystallized lead azide had been accumulating on the barrels, including the lids, according to Col. Aaron Teller, commander of the 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, which prevented crews from moving them or opening the lids to treat the lead azide with a neutralizing chemical.

“There is consensus across the experts, across the country, that a controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide here at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation of that substance,” Telle told reporters during the briefing.

Some local residents and outside groups had expressed concern about lead dust being sent into surrounding communities. The Sierra Club and the Iowa Environmental Council sued to try to stop the detonations. They won a temporary stay, but an appeals court ruled earlier in the week that the Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards for minimizing the dispersal of lead dust and mitigating the risks associated with potential exposure pathways.