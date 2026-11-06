‘Detail’ ordered back to court next year 

A Grammy-winning music producer and Stevenson Ranch resident who’s been in L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody for more than six years awaiting trial on more than two dozen sexual assault charges is now due back in court in February.

Noel Christopher Fisher, aka “Detail,” has sought multiple delays on his case, which involves multiple alleged victims and 29 charges, according to L.A. County Superior Court records. He’s been in jail since his Aug. 5, 2020, arrest.

At a hearing earlier this year, Judge Larry Fidler rejected a motion by Fisher’s new counsel, Andrew Flier of Levine, Flier & Flier LLP. He argued that Fisher’s previous counsel was ineffective and questioned the amount of evidence “against some of these alleged victims,” and whether there was enough for trial, according to a previous phone conversation.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed objections to the delays sought by Fisher’s legal team earlier this year, arguing in a motion that the case involves “numerous acts of sexual abuse against multiple victims who have been waiting for years for the resolution of this case.”

Detail became famous for his work in the music industry, producing Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love,” which featured Jay-Z, for which he also earned a writing credit, as well as working with artists like Ray J, Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa.

Kristina Buch and another musician, Peyton Ackley, both alleged assaults by Fisher at his Stevenson Ranch home. They received restraining orders against him.

Buch filed a lawsuit accusing Detail of forcing her to have sex with him in order to further her music career. In 2019, Buch received a $15 million judgment against Detail for allegations he assaulted her in his home studio. That judgment was upheld by a court ruling two years later.

Several more women came forward with similar claims, according to the criminal complaint Fisher was held to answer to criminal charges in 2021.

The amended criminal complaint against Fisher was given to Flier in 2024, according to a previous motion from the DA’s Office, which argued against delaying the trial any further. The motion stated the allegations against Fisher stretched from 2010 to 2018.

Fisher’s next hearing is now set for Feb. 19.