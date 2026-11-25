Novice, professional and every type of singer, no matter the age, could participate in the third annual “Thankful Together Gospel Choir Fest” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

With no prior experience or even audition required, the event earlier this month offered a few hours of rehearsal prior to a Saturday evening concert put on by the workshop, alongside other local choirs.

With the expertise of Terrance Kelly, founding artistic director of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the organization joined forces with Mission Opera to bring the event back to Santa Clarita for the third consecutive year.

Terrance Kelly leads the “Thankful Together Gospel Choir Fest” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“What’s really cool about it is that gospel music is really music from the heart and soul. It isn’t something that you have to learn or to go to school for. You don’t even have to know how to read and write music,” said Josh Wentz, founder of Mission Opera. “It’s beautiful because people from all ages, backgrounds, abilities, faiths come together and can sing together, and they’re making a glorious noise, which is cool because some people are trained opera singers with master’s degrees in music, and others have hardly used their voice.”

According to Wentz, the collaboration between the two organizations has been monumental in fulfilling Mission Opera’s overall mission.

Participants sing in the rehearsal during the “Thankful Together Gospel Choir Fest” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“The mission at Mission Opera is to provide accessible music to people. What’s more accessible than inviting singers to come who have had limitations or inhibitions before? People may not want to sing because they thought they don’t have a big opera voice, or weren’t good enough, or they didn’t have a degree, or weren’t in a choir. That’s all thrown out the window, and they can come,” Wentz said. “This aligns perfectly with our mission of making music accessible to more people in our valley.”

Kelly leads a three-hour workshop teaching the attendees the music the day of, before the choir comes together in the evening to perform for supporters and loved ones.

“The concert is over an hour and the program starts with the Los Angeles Mission College in Sylmar singing two songs. Then St. Stephen’s Choir will sing a couple of songs. We have a special guest today, Patricia Bahia, who’s a fabulous recording artist, and then we have the workshop choir. Terrance chooses the songs for the workshop, and he chooses songs that are easy to learn and easy to teach,” Wentz said.

Trelawny Rose, a vocal coach who works with The Voice and Maroon 5, discussed her beginnings with the choir at a young age, prior to moving to Los Angeles.

“The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir has been around for about 40 years in the Bay Area. It’s an incredible organization that stands for unity and diversity and people of all religions, races and socioeconomic backgrounds coming together. It’s been a powerful source of inspiration for the Bay Area, but Terrance also does a lot of outreach to bring people together,” Rose said. “I’m from the Bay Area, and met Terrance when I was 12 years old. That was back in 1988, and the Oakland Interview Gospel Choir was a baby, and I was a baby. Terrance became my godfather, and I have been singing with him my whole life.”

Phillip Shirley plays the piano in the “Thankful Together Gospel Choir Fest” rehearsal at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Rose credits the choir and what she learned in her adolescence for being the foundation in her career as a coach.

“I moved to Los Angeles about 20 years ago for my career, but I’ve missed [the choir] deeply, and I have felt a hole in my life where I used to have family and community and that feeling of singing wholeheartedly. I was telling Terrance how much I miss it, and encouraged him to come to Los Angeles to start a community choir,” Rose said.

Following the recent SCV workshop, the next steps are to branch out and create a Los Angeles- based community choir.

“We’re hoping to gain as many people to start it as possible. We need at least a core group of 30 people, and then we’re hoping it grows to 150, 200 people. We want people to be able to meet once a month and learn gospel music by ear. You don’t have to be a singer or know gospel music,” Rose said. “I’m just so grateful for this opportunity to share something that brings me so much joy and purpose, especially in times like these. We can unite in diversity.”

Participants sing in the rehearsal during the “Thankful Together Gospel Choir Fest” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal