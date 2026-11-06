Haddoak takes lead in District 2 

The Santa Clarita City Council election continued to offer twists and turns Thursday, with a new candidate taking the lead in the District 2 race.

Brett Haddoak went ahead of Denise Lite by 28 votes in the latest tally released Thursday evening by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.

Haddoak had 39.69% of the vote, compared to 39.51% for Lite. Gloria Mercado-Fortine stayed in third with 20.8%, or 3,194 votes.

That district represents an area which includes parts of Valencia, Newhall, Circle J Ranch and what’s now being called the Sunridge property in the center of the city.

There remained little change in the other council races.

With 52.08% of the vote in a five-person race for District 4, Mayor Laurene Weste kept her sizable lead over Valerie Bradford, who came in second place with 28.05%. Nick Somers remained in third place with 13.57%.

That district includes Saugus, as well as slices of Canyon Country and Valencia.

In District 5, Kelvin Driscoll gained a few more votes on Bob Khalsa, whom he leads 49.8% to 41.05%. Liliia Chernova remains in third place with 9.15%.

District 5 is mostly Canyon Country, from Sierra Highway to past Sand Canyon Road on the eastern edge of the city.