Maria Cedeno receives degree from American International College

Maria Cedeno, of Valencia, has graduated from American International College with a bachelor of science degree.

On May 9, the college conferred degrees to graduates in the Class of 2026, receiving bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees from its School of Health Sciences, School of Education, and School of Business, Arts, and Sciences.

The ceremony featured a keynote address by Femita Ayanbeku Bradley, a world-class Paralympian, advocate, nonprofit founder, and AIC alumna.

Founded in 1885, American International College is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Local Utah Tech University students earn honors

Four local students at Utah Tech University were among those recognized with academic honors for the spring 2026 semester.

The following local students were honored for earning a spot on the president’s list:

• Kevin Fonseca, of Valencia.

• Laila Mendoza, of Newhall.

To qualify, students had to attain a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher and complete at least 15 credits.

The following local students were included on the dean’s list:

• Alex Mooy, of Saugus.

• Corbin Arnold, of Canyon Country.

To qualify, students had to achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 as well as complete at least 15 credits.

Utah Tech University is an open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 300 academic programs in St. George, Utah.

Leib named to Samford University dean’s list

Evan Leib, a biblical studies major from Valencia, was named to Samford University’s dean’s list for the spring 2026 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Located in the Homewood suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, Samford is a Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of graduate and professional schools. Founded in 1841, Samford enrolls 6,324 students from 44 states, Puerto Rico and 16 countries in its 10 academic schools.