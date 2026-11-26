By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

Storms caused problems in multiple parts of the United States on Thanksgiving.

High winds and rain hit the East Coast, and higher-than-usual water levels on the West Coast resulted in some homes being flooded. Nationwide, 330 flights within, into, or out of the United States were cancelled, and hundreds of other flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Millions of people were expected to fly for Thanksgiving, and tens of millions of others were expected to drive to join with family and friends for the holiday.

The National Weather Service said on Thanksgiving that a strong coastal storm was bringing high winds, heavy rainfall, and major flooding along the East Coast.

Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, which typically takes place on Thanksgiving, was delayed to Friday, organizers said. Large balloons cannot be flown when sustained winds exceed 23 mph, and wind gusts surpass 34 mph, according to Macy’s.

The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency over the Thanksgiving nor’easter.

“As New Yorkers gather with their friends and family this Thanksgiving, my message is simple: Do not take the impact of this strong coastal storm lightly,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “A State of Emergency is in effect across New York City, Long Island and Westchester County. I’ve directed state resources to ensure we are equipped to take on this storm, keep power on and stand ready to respond. I urge everyone to stay prepared, stay alert, stay informed and stay vigilant as this storm brings heavy wind gusts and strong rainfall this Thanksgiving.”

In Maryland, officials cited the high winds when placing restrictions, including barring empty box trailers, on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Thursday. Baltimore officials warned of wind gusts up to 50 mph, at least 2 inches of rain, and travel delays, and recommended people secure outdoor items, charge devices, and check on older adults near them.

“Delaware, a storm is heading our way with dangerous winds and potential coastal flooding,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer said late Wednesday. “I know that many of you have Thanksgiving plans that involve travel. Please check the forecast before you leave your house, adjust your plans if you need to, and follow instructions from emergency personnel.”

In California and other states along the West Coast, higher-than-usual water levels inflicted damage to piers and homes.

“A series of Pacific storms will impact the West Coast with rain, mountain snow, gusty to high winds, coastal flooding, and high surf into next week,” the National Weather Service said.

The storm hitting the West Coast was overlapping with king tides, or the highest tides of the year.

Significant coastal flooding with up to 2.5 feet of inundation was possible near shorelines and tidal waterways, including in and around San Francisco, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm already caused the partial collapse of Pacifica Pier and flooded homes in Pacifica. It prompted evacuations, including in Stinson Beach.

In the Midwest and South, across parts of Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, and Tennessee, a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning were in place. Forecasters said early Thursday that heavy, wet snow was expected, causing slippery conditions.