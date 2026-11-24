After the initial offer of accommodations from Chiquita Canyon Landfill had run its course Monday morning, about two dozen residents stood in solidarity near the Best Western where they’ve been staying to call for a state of emergency and more permanent relocation from the facility.

L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Monday afternoon that those residents had their stays extended until at least Dec. 3, after pressure from county and state officials.

Chiquita Canyon Landfill once again drew contempt from its neighbors this past week, after a “routine drilling operation” caused a black geyser of gases, leachate and trash to erupt from the closed-down facility on Nov. 16, leaving a layer of ash or soot that’s currently being tested.

The community has been dealing with an “elevated temperature landfill event” — an underground heating of trash and leachate at 245 degrees, which has produced noxious odors and been blamed for a litany of health problems — since 2022.

Residents renewed a yearslong call for a state of emergency and a longer-term solution — permanent relocation — on Monday, outside their hotel, supported by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and a representative from state Sen. Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Acton.

Richard Humanic, a resident who lives near Live Oak Elementary School in Castaic, shared his frustration over feeling that relief for residents seemed to be a financial consideration instead of a public safety. Perry Smith/The Signal

“What happened (is what) we knew was going to happen — and it did happen,” Jose Bobadilla said through a translator, adding that he and his neighbors have worried about an explosion like last week’s for years. “And this is just the beginning. It’s not the end. This is just the beginning.”

Bobadilla, with his hands shaking, said he used to be a chef at his own restaurant in Newhall, La Villa Maria, before hand tremors left him too sick to work. Eventually, he lost his house and now he lives with relatives, he said, becoming emotional.

When reached for comment Monday, John Musella, spokesman for Chiquita Canyon Landfill, referred to the landfill’s statement issued Friday, which called the temporary-relocation assistance “precautionary.”

“Chiquita provided these measures promptly as precautionary community support, despite the fact that community air monitoring results reviewed to date do not support the need for such measures,” according to the statement issued in response to a Friday’s L.A. County Public Health order, which called for long hotel stays.

Schiavo again accused Waste Connections, the landfill’s Texas-based parent company, of being dishonest in its response to the environmental crisis at the landfill, saying Dec. 3 was the earliest test results would be available. She also said that just because the testing may not have indicated an imminent health threat doesn’t mean no one’s being harmed.

Gustavo Orozco, who’s battling Stag IV pancreatic cancer, said he doesn’t feel safe going back to his home in Val Verde. Perry Smith/The Signal

Barger’s statement Monday confirmed that Chiquita, in fact, would extend the availability, while residents wait to find out whatever it was exactly that was spewed all over the landfill’s neighborhood, following last week’s eruption.

“This is the responsible thing to do, especially while families are still waiting for answers about the potential health impacts of last week’s incident,” Barger said in the statement. “Residents should not have to worry about losing access to a safe place to stay while testing continues. I expect the landfill to follow through on this commitment and remain responsive to the needs of impacted families.”

While residents shared pictures with The Signal of property that was coated following the geyser, the landfill’s statement denied that such debris had been reported, stating “its assessment to date has not identified landfill-associated dust or debris that left the property boundary.”

Schiavo has called the landfill’s denials part of the problems with leaving the landfill in charge of addressing residents’ concerns, as well as the fact that those benefits have been taken away for a second time while the community has called for the need.

The landfill previously offered temporary relocation funds in March 2024, shortly after the landfill’s closure, which it then withdrew after approximately $20 million had been spent, amid claims from the landfill that the situation was improving in February 2025.

It’s since been reported that the underground landfill temperature event could continue for two decades. There’s been no root cause formally identified yet, nor any way to stop it.

Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit to try to force the relocation issue on Chiquita Canyon. The legal challenge could take years to resolve.

Helen Chavez, spokeswoman for Barger, issued a statement Friday, saying the supervisor “believes relief for impacted residents must go beyond short-term hotel vouchers. Families may need extended temporary housing, rental assistance and longer-term housing solutions if they cannot reasonably remain in their homes,” and mentioned the ongoing lawsuit.

“The county’s focus is on holding the responsible party accountable and ensuring residents receive meaningful assistance — not leaving taxpayers to shoulder the burden.” She also mentioned a community health study conducted this past weekend.

The drilling at Chiquita Canyon last week was part of an effort the landfill has undertaken unsuccessfully for years to try to keep the smells of leachate and the “elevated temperature event” away from its neighbors.

The landfill has dozens of wells connected to flares that are meant to help control the odors. The landfill is now approaching 40,000 complaints processed by the Air Quality Management District, regarding the landfill’s odors.

Schiavo said she was told the drilling has stopped temporarily while the landfill figures out how to make sure a geyser like that never happens again.

“Residents may report suspected landfill-associated dust or debris through Chiquita’s existing

community hotline at 661-257-3655 or by email at [email protected],” according to Chiquita, which said it will “use these existing channels to receive reports and coordinate follow-up, rather than establishing a duplicative reporting platform.”

Chiquita had contracted for 115 hotel rooms, of which 57 were booked and 58 remained available, according to Chiquita’s statement.

Jennifer Elkins, a member of the Val Verde Civic Association’s governing board, accused the landfill of doing a poor job of notifying residents about the hotel rooms as a reason why more were not booked.