With the recent storms and flooding aftermath, the city of Santa Clarita partnered with the L.A. County Fire Department and invited the local community to a free drive-thru sandbag distribution at Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road.

Cars looped around the entrance of the park, with many people wanting to take advantage of the opportunity, in being able to have the sand bagged for them. This type of event was planned throughout the whole county, Santa Clarita being one of many cities taking precautions to help its community ahead of an expected wet winter.

Cars waiting in line for the free sandbag distribution from the city of Santa Clarita and L.A. County Fire Department in Bouquet Canyon Rd, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

“The best part about it is because normally, in previous years, you go to the fire station and you bag to do it yourself,” said Michael Socha, one of the local residents getting the sandbags. “So being a senior, when I saw this opportunity for them to do it, I’m going like, I have to be there.”

Wanting to get ahead of the upcoming El Niño storm, Battalion Chief Bryan Douty said it is gratifying that people are taking advantage of this event and staying ahead of the storm to keep their homes safe.

L.A. County Fire Department put sand into the sandbags for distribution at Bouquet Canyon Rd, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

“Anytime we can provide assistance to the community is great because that’s what we do on a daily basis anyway. We’d rather do it proactively like we’re doing, than wait until the event happens,” said Douty. “Because typically people show up a day or two before the rain shows up and then they’re like rushing to get sand and sandbags and then, then we run out at the fire stations.”