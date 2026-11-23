By Andrew Moran

Contributing Writer

Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO, and board member, the chipmaker said.

After extensive discussions with Huang, Nvidia’s board unanimously voted to reinstate him, determining that he remained capable of leading the company. The board also made the decision in consultation with senior U.S. government officials.

Huang resigned from his role on Nov. 11 after multiple reports of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang said he was honored to return to the company.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA board for its confidence and deliberation through this process,” Huang said in a Monday statement.

The company had repeatedly said it was not considering reinstating Huang.

Before the Monday session, the stock had plunged by about 40% over the past month and suffered its worst weekly performance since 2008.

“The pressure for [the] board to bring Jensen back was too much,” Dan Ives, a top tech analyst and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives, said in a post on X.

The stock popped by about 30% after the news rocked financial markets to around $166.

Harvey Jones, chairman of the board, said Huang is the right person for the job.

“His reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Jones said in the statement.

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company.”

In a statement issued shortly after the announcement, President Donald Trump called Huang’s return to Nvidia the “correct and proper decision.”

Trump said there was no reason to believe Huang posed a national security threat and noted that the attorney general said the U.S. government had found no evidence that he engaged in unlawful conduct.

“On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president also urged Nvidia to continue reviewing its compliance with U.S. export controls to ensure it fulfills its legal obligations and safeguards national security interests.

“Congratulations to Jensen, the Nvidia board, the people of the United States, and, indeed, the world!” Trump said.

Trump confirmed to CNBC that he spoke directly with Nvidia’s board and “made the deal” to reinstate Huang. The president also contacted Huang when the deal was finished.

“I called him up, and I said: ‘I ask you to do one thing, Jensen. Work hard,’” Trump said.

“I didn’t talk about other things because he understands that. He understands it better than we do,” the president added. “He knows what to do and what not to do. But I just said work hard because if you work hard, there’s nobody that can capture what you’ve done. Nobody, nobody close.”

U.S. stocks cheered the news, with the leading benchmark averages rallying from last week’s tech-led rout.

The Nasdaq 100 — a stock market index that tracks 100 non-financial companies and is heavily weighted toward Apple, Alphabet, Meta and Nvidia — rocketed about 1,800 points, or more than 7%.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 1,500 points, or 3.2%. The broad-market S&P 500 advanced around 350 points, or more than 5%.

Huang’s reinstatement is an “overall positive” for the entire artificial intelligence ecosystem, says Ryuta Makino, research analyst at Gabelli Funds.

“Specifically, the main beneficiaries will be the neo clouds and the derivatives of that,” Makino said in an emailed statement. “If you go down the chain, this will also benefit the AI server players like Dell, Lenovo, and SMCI who have exposure to that neo cloud segment.”

While the company’s earnings and near-term fundamentals are solid with or without Jensen Huang, the company still feels like a “fundamentally different stock with Jensen at the helm,” according to Joe Tigay, portfolio manager at Equity Armor Investments.

“He’s the visionary who built it into the world’s most valuable company, and his leadership changes what I think Nvidia can become over the next decade,” Tigay said in an emailed statement.

Huang’s reinstatement potentially affirms that there are no other problems within the $4 trillion company, says Peter Ricchiuti, professor of finance at Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business.

At the same time, it is difficult to believe that Huang is the only person who could take on the job of leading Nvidia, he added.

“The stock’s big pop today is a function of visibility,” Ricchiuti said in an emailed statement. “I understand that he is ’the face’ of the company but that shouldn’t matter. It’s hard to argue that he is the only one who could handle the CEO role. The graveyards are filled with irreplaceable people.”