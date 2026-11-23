By Chris Summers

Contributing Writer

Ukraine attacked a Russian warship at Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya using maritime drones on Sunday, the day after a strike on a Russian ‌cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said the Merkury, a corvette, was sunk in what he described as an exemplary Ukrainian operation.

“Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X, the first official acknowledgment that Ukraine has carried out an attack in Libya.

Zelenskyy said a second target, the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara — which he said was being used to transport Russian weapons — was also hit off the coast of Libya. The Ukrainian leader, who posted video of the attack, said a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed.

“We continue operations in ​designated waters,” he added.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not commented on the incident.

Eastern Libya is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National ​Army has ties with Russia, while the west is controlled by an internationally recognized Government of National Unity based in Tripoli.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said the corvette had stopped for several days at the port while escorting Russian cargo ships.

Osama Hamad, prime minister of Libya’s eastern-based government, said he had ​asked the United Nations to investigate “suspicions that the boats had been launched from western Libya” and to verify the presence of Ukrainian military experts ​there.

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which has set out a political roadmap for national elections and a new unified government, expressed concern over the attacks and stressed that Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected.

“UNSMIL calls for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account,” the mission said in a Nov. 22 statement.

“The United Nations stands ready to provide assistance to the Libyan authorities in the investigation … Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts.”

Russian Ambassador to Libya Aidar Aganin told Russian state-funded broadcaster RT that the attacks on Russian ships in Libya represent an attempt by Kyiv to expand the scope of the conflict to maritime areas.

He said the attacks will not go unanswered.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said in March that Ukrainian naval drones launched from Libya had attacked the Arctic ‌Metagaz, which was carrying liquefied natural gas from Murmansk. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for that attack.

On Saturday, a drone attack set fire to another Russian cargo ship, the Sparta II, operated by the Russian defense logistics firm Oboronlogistika, in international waters in the Gulf of Finland.

The Finnish military said Ukraine likely carried out the attack, although Kyiv did not immediately comment. All 16 crew were evacuated onto a nearby Russian ship, one of them slightly injured.

Russian, Estonian and Finnish vessels fought the fire after the Sparta II drifted into Finnish waters, and a Russian ship began towing it away on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday urged Moscow’s Baltic neighbors to put pressure on Kyiv.

“We see a very dangerous trend for increase of terrorist activity in the Baltic Sea,” Peskov said. “This is very dangerous. This leads to escalation of tension in the region. Hopefully, the Baltic states will somehow use their influence on the Kyiv regime to warn it against continuation of such dangerous terrorist practice.”

Reuters contributed to this report.