Turkey, pies and everything nice.

The annual Thanksgiving feast was vibrant at Bella Vida Thursday as attendees enjoyed the warm meals to commemorate the holiday.

Hosted by the Castaic/ SCV Lions Club and the SCV Senior Center, the event welcomed seniors with a $5 charge and prior reservations, while honoring the memory of community advocates Flo Lawrence, Allan Cameron and Lee Shapiro.

“We do this every year, and we welcome the community to come. It’s a place where seniors come when they don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving, so we welcome them here, and it’s special because it’s Thanksgiving morning. The Lions Club has been our partner for many, many years, making this magic happen this morning,” Kevin MacDonald, chief executive officer of the Senior Center, said.

Since 1977, the Lions Club has partnered with the Senior Center to ensure that seniors of all ages can socialize during the major holiday.

Lions Club members George Kezios and Dave Chittum helped ensure that the event went as smooth as butter.

Attendees enjoy the food and atmosphere during the Thanksgiving Day Feast at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“In the old days, we used to bring our own servers, students and volunteers to serve all of the seniors. Back in those days, Flo stepped into the trenches and took the mantle and made all of this possible, where it continues from year to year. Over the years, we had Al Cameron going out there raising funds to make this event possible, getting donations so we could buy the food,” Kezios said. “This year, the St. Nicholas Foundation has stepped up the plate and donated a substantial amount of funds so that the center could be open. It allows the seniors to be with their friends, neighbors and family to come here and have a gourmet meal.”

On the opposite side of town, the organizations are also stepping in to assist with the Community Thanksgiving celebration for displaced Val Verde residents at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

“We’re cooking some of their turkeys for them, so it’s a community project. The counties arranged it all — Supervisor Barger’s office has arranged for that to happen today,” MacDonald said. “We have over 360 meals being served in a dining hall today. Meals on Wheels is already on the road, and they’re serving almost 250 meals today.”

From left: George Kezios, Kevin MacDonald and Dave Chittum help facilitate the Thanksgiving Day Feast at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“The key thing here is this is all about donations and raising funds for events like this to help these people and gain the volunteers that want to come in and help keep this thing going every year,” Chittum added.

Despite serving meals everyday at the Senior Center, in addition to chefs prepping the Thanksgiving food for the attendees days in advance, MacDonald finds occasions like this to be “special.”

“What we ask the community for is if you need a place to go for Thanksgiving, you’re welcome at Bella Vida. Bella Vida means ‘beautiful life,’ and with the Lions Club, we’re trying to provide a beautiful life for our seniors,” MacDonald said. “The Lions Club is trying to make Thanksgiving extra special, and that’s simply what today is about.”

Frank Willard directs traffic during the Thanksgiving Day Feast at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Lions Club’s incentive has been to support the community since 1954, helping people with visual problems, participating in civic events, and even holding speaker competitions where high schoolers can receive scholarships. Despite their longevity in the community, they’re always looking for new faces to join.

“We held a vision screening at the Canyon Country Community Center. We had 150 people come in and get a full vision check. I think 85 of them walked out with glasses that day, and another 40 have prescriptions coming. We also run a Santa Float for collecting food and used eyeglasses,” Chittum said. “For a lot of the Lions and volunteers, today has become a tradition. They look forward to this. They’re not just serving; they’re actually having conversations and learning about their lives. They love that.”

“This brings a smile on people’s faces. You have a lot of seniors here that no longer have family members; they’re alone, home alone, essentially, and this gives an opportunity to be together with friends or neighbors and celebrate this day,” Kezios said. “We take so much for granted — that it could always be better, but it could be a lot worse. But today, we should be grateful because we have somebody to be with, and we have that warm meal on the table.”

For more information on the Lions Club, visit: https://castaiclionsclub.org/home-page.

Attendees enjoy the food and atmosphere during the Thanksgiving Day Feast at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Attendees enjoy the food and atmosphere during the Thanksgiving Day Feast at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal