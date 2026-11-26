As Val Verde and Castaic residents are reeling from the aftermath of the Chiquita Canyon methane eruption that took place on Nov. 16, the displaced community members — who have found themselves in hotel rooms leading up to Thanksgiving — were given a Community Thanksgiving dinner at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Thursday afternoon.

Hosted by the offices of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, in addition to local nonprofits, residents were treated to Thanksgiving dinner and dessert to attempt to sweeten their holiday amidst uncertainty.

Community advocate Jennifer Elkins discussed the struggles that she and her husband Randahl, kids Kayleigh, 13, Nathan, 10, and Luke 7, have faced.

Residents listen to the prayer given prior to the meal during the Community Thanksgiving celebration at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Everyone is physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted at this point. Living out of a hotel is not a luxury. It’s been rough but we’re hanging in there and taking it day by day and waiting to see what happens next. Everyone’s kind of nervous about Dec. 4, the hotels end, and then we get test results hopefully from the [Department of Toxic Substances Control], and then what?” Elkins said. “We don’t feel safe going home, so we’re going to have to come up with a plan.”

Despite finding it to be a “lose-lose” situation, Elkins still found Thursday’s event to be refreshing.

“I don’t think there’s a win in this situation. People love the community. They don’t want to lose the community, but it’s not safe there. We’ve essentially lost our homes at this point. It’s covered in toxic waste, and who wants to live next to a landfill where you’re just wondering what’s going to happen next?” Elkins said. “The event itself feels good. It feels refreshing to be able to come together in a positive way for the community, and to serve the community. We’re all coming together, but the unknown is scary.”

Jennifer Elkins shares remarks with the crowd during the Community Thanksgiving celebration at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Elkins is relatively relieved that action has been taken by Los Angeles County, which declared a state of emergency over the landfill crisis, but says the community is now paying the price for a situation that has been brewing for years.

“As a community, we were warned that something like this could happen for years, and we were brushed off. Now, here we are, and we all have to face it. I just want more protections in place for communities like ours, so that nothing like this could happen again,” Elkins said. “This is progress. I’m happy it finally happened, but it did take many years to happen. This should’ve happened years ago — people would’ve relocated and they’d be safe right now in their homes, having Thanksgiving meals in their own homes. I just wish the [county] would’ve listened to us. It’s almost like a bit too late now.”

Rev. Christopher Montella of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church did not hesitate to open the doors and welcome the residents for the Thanksgiving festivities: finding the equation of displaced people and an empty building to be simple.

“We wanted to provide a space for people to gather. People are displaced, we have a building, and it seems that the very least we could do is open our doors on a day like today, when we knew that people who are already struggling were feeling the grief of not being able to be with their friends, families or homes,” Montella said. “This seemed like an obvious thing for us to do, as well as being able to model what it looks like to show up for people. We’re excited to welcome everyone in, and for us, it’s a part of how we understand our call as a faith community — which is to show up for people in need who are vulnerable and struggling.”

Rev. Christopher Montella shares remarks with the crowd during the Community Thanksgiving celebration at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Montella wanted to provide a space that the residents could have for the entire day — a bubble away from the uncertain next steps.

“We opened our campus and said, ‘You can have a place to hang out while you sort out what the next steps are.’ The community members got together, talked about it, and thought, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Montella said. “Volunteers rallied to come together to set up a room to make sure everything was ready for people to have a pleasant Thanksgiving. I’m glad that the county is taking bold steps to address this. I hope no one else gets diagnosed with cancer, has a miscarriage, dies, has pets or animals die, all because we’re not doing enough for people who were impacted by something that should have never happened to begin with.”

Among those who volunteered were Senior Warden Nick Vestuto and Rosa Holdredge, member of the church’s Anti-Racism Coalition.

“I’ve been in Castaic for almost 30 years, and this has been an issue that I’m aware of for at least 10 years. It’s been a growing issue. Here at the church, we’ve been a part of the local community for many years, but it’s also to bring people together and discuss problems that we have,” Vestuto said. “We want to be the heartbeat. We want everybody, doesn’t matter what faith journey you’re on, to come together as a community and work things out.”

Different types of pies were displayed during the Community Thanksgiving celebration at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I’m a volunteer today because these people need help, and our hearts go out to them because we have a member, a retired priest that’s a member of our congregation that lives out there, tell me on Sunday that she couldn’t go out for more than two minutes before she couldn’t breathe and come back in. People are displaced, and on a holiday for goodness’ sake, so we’re happy that we were able to give them a little bit of cheer,” Holdredge added.

Holdredge, along with the Anti-Racism Coalition, assemble “Turkey Baskets” every year, with many of the Val Verde residents as recipients this year.

“Last week, I helped to spearhead our annual campaign of ‘Turkey Baskets’ for needy families in the community. We assembled them here, and our congregation and preschool families donated the money for the gift cards that would buy the meat. We had [packaged] mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, gravy, cake mix or brownies, and the gift cards are either to Aldi or Walmart to give a wider selection of meat because not everyone loves turkey,” Holdredge said. “We feel blessed to send a little blessing out to our community. This is special because it’s a special occasion. This is a special tragedy, actually.”

Residents enjoy the various Thanksgiving dishes during the Community Thanksgiving celebration at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal