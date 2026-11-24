News release

Child & Family Center announced that its Doctoral Psychology Internship Program has earned accreditation from the American Psychological Association’s Commission on Accreditation, with its next accreditation site visit scheduled for 2036.

“The recognition represents a significant achievement for the nonprofit organization, which has spent the past decade building a comprehensive Student Training Program dedicated to preparing the next generation of mental health professionals,” said a news release from the nonprofit center.

The center has been a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers. Achieving APA accreditation has been a long-standing organizational goal and reflects years of planning, program development, rigorous evaluation, and a commitment to excellence in clinical education, the release said.

“This is an extraordinary milestone for Child & Family Center and one that has been many years in the making,” Nikki Buckstead, president and CEO of Child & Family Center, said in the release. “For the past decade, we have invested in developing a training program that not only prepares future mental health professionals but also strengthens the quality of care available to our community. To receive this recognition, with our next site visit scheduled for 2036, is a tremendous accomplishment and a testament to the expertise, perseverance and dedication of our team.”

The center’s program is the only APA-accredited program of its kind in Santa Clarita Valley, the release said, adding that APA accreditation is typically found at university-level settings. The nearest APA-accredited site for doctoral internships to Child & Family Center is at California State University, Northridge.

For 20 years, Child & Family Center has provided graduate-level students with opportunities to gain practical clinical experience while working alongside experienced mental health professionals. The program emphasizes clinical competency, evidence-based practices, culturally responsive care, professional ethics, and hands-on experience serving children, teens, adults, and families in community behavioral health settings.

A central goal throughout the program’s development has been to achieve APA accreditation for its doctoral psychology internship, demonstrating that its training meets nationally recognized professional and scientific standards.

The achievement comes at a time when communities throughout California continue to experience a need for qualified mental health professionals, particularly those prepared to work with children, adolescents, and families facing complex challenges, the release said.

Through its Student Training Program, Child & Family Center offers future clinicians exposure to the realities of community-based mental health care, including the needs of individuals and families experiencing trauma, emotional and behavioral challenges, and other significant life stressors.

The program also strengthens the center’s long-term commitment to developing skilled clinicians who understand the importance of compassionate, accessible, and culturally responsive care, the release said.

“Training the next generation of psychologists is about more than preparing students for their careers. It’s about ensuring that children and families in our communities have access to highly skilled, compassionate professionals for years to come,” Buckstead added. “We believe that investing in education and professional development is one of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen the future of mental health care.”

The APA Commission on Accreditation is the primary programmatic accreditor in the United States for professional education and training in psychology. Accreditation is a voluntary, rigorous process that evaluates a program’s educational objectives, clinical training, supervision, professional competencies, and commitment to continuous improvement, the release said.

For Child & Family Center’s doctoral psychology interns, accreditation provides an important distinction in their professional development, the release said.

According to the release, the recognition:

Validates the quality of clinical training.

Strengthens professional opportunities.

Enhances recruitment.

Supports the behavioral health workforce.

Benefits clients and families.

Strengthens the behavioral health workforce.

The accreditation represents decades of work by the center’s clinical training leadership, currently led by Dr. Amy Warren, manager of training and education, and Dr. Kelly Dorsey, manager of clinical and student training, the release said.

“This achievement would not have been possible without Amy and Kelly’s extraordinary commitment,” Buckstead said in the release. “They have dedicated years to building and strengthening this program, navigating an extensive accreditation process while maintaining an unwavering focus on the students and families we serve. I could not be prouder of what they and our entire team have accomplished.”

For more information about Child & Family Center and its Student Training Program, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.