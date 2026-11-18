News release

Santa Clarita residents are invited to celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving with an evening of gratitude, connection and community at the city’s annual Thanksgiving Community Dinners.

The free events are scheduled to take place at the Newhall Community Center on Monday, Nov. 23, and the Canyon Country Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., the city announced in a news release.

“Each year, these special gatherings bring families, friends and neighbors together to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday while enjoying a traditional meal,” the release said. Approximately 500 residents are expected to attend each event, where guests will be treated to a Thanksgiving dinner featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and dessert, all free of charge.

The Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, and the Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country.

For more information about the Thanksgiving Community Dinners, contact Elizabeth Arambula, community services supervisor at the Newhall Community Center, at 661-286-2294.